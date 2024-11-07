HSBC Holdings PLC Announces New Share Awards

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings PLC has announced the grant of conditional awards under its Share Plan 2011, offering over a million ordinary shares to directors, employees, and former employees. These awards are part of fixed pay and include a retention period, ensuring compliance with remuneration regulations. This initiative highlights HSBC’s commitment to rewarding its workforce while aligning with UK financial regulations.

