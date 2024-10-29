HSBC Holdings Hosts Investor Zoom Meeting

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has announced a Zoom meeting for investors and analysts, featuring speeches from Group Chief Executive Georges Elhedery and Interim Group Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Bingham. The presentation, which is available online, aims to provide insights into the company’s financial performance and strategies.

