HSBC Holdings Declares Third Interim Dividend for 2024

October 29, 2024 — 12:09 am EDT

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has announced a third interim dividend of USD 0.10 per share for 2024, payable on December 19 in multiple currencies including USD, GBP, and HKD. Shareholders can opt for different currency payments by December 5, 2024, with specific dates set for ex-dividend and record status. The dividend also applies to American Depositary Shares with an option for reinvestment.

