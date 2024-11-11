HSBC Holdings Announces New Block Listing on LSE

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has announced a block listing of 15 million Ordinary Shares, each valued at US$0.50, under the HSBC Share Plan 2011. These shares will be listed on the London Stock Exchange and are set to begin trading on November 13, 2024, matching the existing shares in status. This move offers potential growth opportunities for investors interested in HSBC’s stock performance.

For further insights into GB:HSBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.