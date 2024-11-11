News & Insights

HSBC Holdings Announces New Block Listing on LSE

November 11, 2024 — 06:37 pm EST

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has announced a block listing of 15 million Ordinary Shares, each valued at US$0.50, under the HSBC Share Plan 2011. These shares will be listed on the London Stock Exchange and are set to begin trading on November 13, 2024, matching the existing shares in status. This move offers potential growth opportunities for investors interested in HSBC’s stock performance.

