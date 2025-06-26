HRTG's Reinsurance Program: Why is it a Cornerstone of Growth?

Heritage Insurance Holdings HRTG operates in some of the most catastrophe-exposed U.S. coastal markets, making effective risk transfer through reinsurance essential to its business strategy. The insurer relies significantly on third-party reinsurance as a core component of its risk management framework, aimed at limiting losses, stabilizing earnings and preserving capital.



Effective June 1, 2024, Heritage implemented catastrophe excess-of-loss reinsurance agreements covering its major subsidiaries, Heritage Property & Casualty, Zephyr Insurance and Narragansett Bay Insurance. These reinsurance arrangements are with the traditional reinsurers - the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, Citrus Re and its captive, Osprey.



Heritage’s disciplined underwriting and claims-handling expertise support its ability to negotiate favorable reinsurance terms. Although the broader market faced elevated reinsurance costs and limited availability in 2022 and 2023, conditions improved in 2024 and are expected to remain favorable in 2025, as noted by the insurer. In the first quarter of 2025, Heritage’s ceded premiums declined 5%, while its ceded premium ratio improved 390 basis points to 43.5%, aided by growth in gross premiums and reduced reinsurance costs. Heritage states premiums ceded to reinsurers are one of its biggest costs.



A strong reinsurance program, combined with sound underwriting, diversification and rate adequacy, is vital to maintaining a profitable and resilient portfolio. It protects the balance sheet, reduces earnings volatility and enhances financial flexibility. With reduced volatility and available capital, Heritage is well-positioned to pursue higher-margin E&S and admitted niches. Ultimately, reinsurance serves as a strategic foundation supporting earnings stability, credit quality and long-term value creation.

What About HRTG’s Competitors?

HRTG closely competes with Universal Insurance Holdings UVE and HCI Group HCI, both of which have a strong presence in Florida.



Universal Insurance’s reinsurance program protects earnings against catastrophic weather events, particularly in hurricane-prone regions. By stabilizing earnings and preserving capital, the program supports expanding underwriting capacity and targets profitable growth in high-risk markets.



HCI Group’s reinsurance program mitigates the impact of major catastrophic events in hurricane-prone areas. This risk protection helps stabilize earnings and preserve capital, enabling the company to confidently expand its underwriting activities and grow across both admitted and surplus lines markets.

HRTG’s Price Performance

Shares of HRTG have gained 83.5% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HRTG’s Expensive Valuation

HRTG trades at a price-to-book value ratio of 2.06, above the industry average of 1.55. But it has a Value Score of B.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

No Estimates Movement for HRTG

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HRTG’s second-quarter and third-quarter 2025 EPS witnessed no movement over the past 30 days. The consensus estimates for 2025 and 2026 have also not moved in the same time frame.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for HRTG’s 2025 and 2026 revenues and EPS indicate a year-over-year increase.



HRTG currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

