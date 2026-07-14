HRMY vs. AMGN: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are likely familiar with Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) and Amgen (AMGN). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Amgen has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that HRMY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than AMGN has recently. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

HRMY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.91, while AMGN has a forward P/E of 16.25. We also note that HRMY has a PEG ratio of 0.33. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AMGN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.58.

Another notable valuation metric for HRMY is its P/B ratio of 2.26. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, AMGN has a P/B of 21.17.

These metrics, and several others, help HRMY earn a Value grade of A, while AMGN has been given a Value grade of C.

HRMY stands above AMGN thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that HRMY is the superior value option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.