H&R Block's Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

H&R Block, Inc. HRB reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Adjusted loss came in at $1.17 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.21 per share. Loss declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $193.8 million beat the consensus estimate by 2.7% and gained 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

H&R Block, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

Other Quarterly Numbers

Revenues from U.S. tax preparation and related services were $93.7 million, up 3.7% year over year.Revenues from Financial services were $8.8 million, a decline of 1.1% year over year. International revenues of $64.9 million increased 7.1% year over year. Wave revenues registered year over year increase of 10.3% to $26.4 million.

H&R Block exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $415.9 million compared with $1.1 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. Long-term debt was $1.5 billion, flat with the previous quarter. The company used $328.6 billion of cash in operating activities while capex was $18.8 million.

FY25 Outlook

For fiscal 2025, H&R Block reaffirmed its revenue guidance of $3.69-$3.75 billion. The midpoint of the guided range meets the current Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted eps is expected to be between $5.15-$5.35, the midpoint ($5.2) of which is lower than the current consensus estimate of $5.25. HRB expects EBITDA to be $975-$1.02 billion and the effective tax rate is updated to around 13%.

H&R Block currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshots

Omnicom OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $2 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.1% and increased 9.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.3% and increased 8.5% year over year.

Equifax EFX reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.8 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and increasing by 5.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.