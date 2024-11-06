H&R Block Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What Should You Know?

H&R Block, Inc. HRB is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 7, after market close.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the surprise being 10.8%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $188.8 million, indicating a 2.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

We expect HRB’s DIY business to have been driven by growth in paid clients, NETFILE Access Code (“NAC”) and strength in its Tax Pro Review product. The company is likely to have witnessed a surge in client conversion and strong customer scores due to the launch of AI Tax Assist. Growth in higher value clients and NAC, and positive trends in Assisted small business tax are anticipated to have fuelled HRB’s Assisted business.

In the quarter, HRB is believed to have continued progressing with Block Horizons 2025 — a five-year strategy targeting using human expertise and technological infrastructure to drive innovation. This plan focuses on building strong relationships with small businesses via Wave and Block Advisors; developing Emerald Card as a consumer-centric, mobile-first solution for the underbanked; and making taxation faster and more personalized by integrating human expertise with digital tools.

The consensus mark for loss is pegged at $1.1 per share, whereas it incurred a loss of $1 in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says About HRB

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for H&R Block this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

H&R Block has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Corpay, Inc. CPAY: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating an increase of 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $5 per share, suggesting a 10.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. CPAY beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters, met in one instance and missed once, with an average beat of 0.2%.

CPAY has an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7.

Paysafe Limited PSFE: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $424.5 million, indicating growth of 7.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 58 cents per share, suggesting a 1.8% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. PSFE surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average beat of 29.3%.

PSFE has an Earnings ESP of +5.17% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Nov. 11.

