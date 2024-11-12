HPQ Silicon Advances Fumed Silica Reactor Project

HPQ-Silicon Resources (TSE:HPQ) has released an update.

HPQ Silicon Inc. is advancing its fumed silica reactor project with key enhancements to improve production efficiency and quality. These upgrades are crucial for transitioning to commercial-scale operations, aiming to disrupt the market with a cost-effective solution. The company is preparing for batch production to validate the consistency of its innovative process.

