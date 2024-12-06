HPI Urges Rejection of Charter Hall’s Takeover Bid

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Limited has urged its securityholders to reject an unsolicited takeover offer from Charter Hall Retail REIT and Hostplus, describing it as opportunistic. The HPI board unanimously recommends taking no action concerning the offer, emphasizing the importance of consulting financial advisors for guidance. This development highlights the ongoing strategic maneuvers within the real estate investment trust sector.

