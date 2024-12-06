News & Insights

Stocks

HPI Urges Rejection of Charter Hall’s Takeover Bid

December 06, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Charter Hall Retail REIT (AU:CQR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hotel Property Investments Limited has urged its securityholders to reject an unsolicited takeover offer from Charter Hall Retail REIT and Hostplus, describing it as opportunistic. The HPI board unanimously recommends taking no action concerning the offer, emphasizing the importance of consulting financial advisors for guidance. This development highlights the ongoing strategic maneuvers within the real estate investment trust sector.

For further insights into AU:CQR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.