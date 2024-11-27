HP Inc. price target lowered to $36.50 from $37 at Citi

Citi lowered the firm’s price target on HP Inc. (HPQ) to $36.50 from $37 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The stock traded down 7% post earnings as the guidance missed expectations on a more muted PC recovery than expectations, with inflated commodity costs impacting PC margins in the near term, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the PC recovery is expected to gain momentum in the quarters ahead with margin improvement as cost and pricing actions flow through.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HPQ:
- HP Inc. price target raised to $35 from $32 at Barclays
- HP Inc. Reports Mixed Fiscal 2024 Results
- HP Inc. CEO: We grew share in key categories in Q4
- Closing Bell Movers: Ambarella surges after earnings
- HPQ Earnings: Shares of HP Inc. Fall 8% on Mixed Results and Weak Guidance
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.