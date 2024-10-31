HOYA Announces Interim Dividend and Growth Strategy

HOYA (JP:7741) has released an update.

HOYA Corporation has declared an interim dividend of 45 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, marking the first time it has announced a dividend forecast with this record date. The company aims to balance returning profits to shareholders and investing in future growth, including expanding market share and pursuing mergers and acquisitions. The final dividend forecast will be determined after considering various capital needs and economic conditions.

