Howden Joinery Announces Key Board Changes

Howden Joinery (GB:HWDN) has released an update.

Howden Joinery Group PLC has announced that Andrew Cripps will retire from the Board of Directors, with Tim Lodge set to replace him as Audit Committee Chair starting May 2025. Tim Lodge, who brings over 30 years of finance experience, will join as an independent Non-Executive Director from January 2025. This strategic board change could influence Howden’s future financial oversight and governance.

