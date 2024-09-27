How Is Zebra Technologies’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Technology Stocks?

Zebra Technologies Corporation ( ZBRA ), headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is a global leader in providing innovative enterprise asset intelligence solutions. With a market cap of $19.09 billion , Zebra Technologies offers a wide range of products and services, including barcode scanners, mobile computing devices, and RFID technologies, helping businesses across various industries enhance operational efficiency and gain real-time visibility into their assets and data.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Zebra Technologies fits right into that category. The company operates with approximately 10,000 employees and serves aglobal market providing cutting-edge enterprise asset intelligence solutions that empower businesses in industries such as retail, healthcare, and logistics to optimize their operations and improve productivity.

Shares of ZBRA are trading 1.2% below their 52-week high of $375.88 , which they hit in the last trading session. The stock has gained 20.9% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK )

marginal return over the same time frame.

In the longer term, ZBRA is up 36.7% on a YTD basis, and the shares have gained 65.3% over the past 52 weeks. In comparison, the XLK has gained 17.8% in 2024 and 39.8% over the past year.

To confirm its bullish trend, ZBRA has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-February and its 50-day moving average since early September.

ZBRA surged 3.9% on Jul. 30 following its better-than-expected Q2 earnings release driven by a steady recovery in demand across sectors like retail and healthcare. Its adjusted EPS of $3.18 beat Wall Street expectations of $2.82. The company’s revenue was $1.22 billion, which surpassed the Wall Street forecasts of $1.17 billion. ZBRA expects full-year adjusted EPS to be between $12.30 to $12.90 per share.

ZBRA has outperformed its rival, Lam Research Corporation ( LRCX ), which gained 7.7% on a YTD basis.

Given ZBRA’s outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 15 analysts in coverage. The mean price target of $368.31 indicates that the stock trades at a premium.

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Rashmi Kumari did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.