How To YieldBoost PBF Energy To 28.1% Using Options

In general, dividend amounts are not always predictable and tend to follow the ups and downs of profitability at each company. In the case of PBF Energy Inc, looking at the dividend history chart for PBF below can help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue, and in turn whether it is a reasonable expectation to expect a 2.2% annualized dividend yield.
Below is a chart showing PBF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in red:
The chart above, and the stock's historical volatility, can be a helpful guide in combination with fundamental analysis to judge whether selling the September covered call at the $60 strike gives good reward for the risk of having given away the upside beyond $60. (Do most options expire worthless? This and six other common options myths debunked). We calculate the trailing twelve month volatility for PBF Energy Inc (considering the last 251 trading day closing values as well as today's price of $49.53) to be 67%. For other call options contract ideas at the various different available expirations, visit the PBF Stock Options page of StockOptionsChannel.com.
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