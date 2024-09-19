How is Walmart Kicking Off the 2024 Holiday Shopping Season?

Walmart Inc. WMT is starting its holiday shopping season earlier than ever this year, offering deep savings and convenient shopping experiences to help customers make the most of the season. With the first major holiday sales event happening from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13, the retail giant is providing early access to top gifts and exclusive deals. WMT is also bringing back its inflation-free Thanksgiving meal, which is even more affordable than last year.



Walmart is responding to changing consumer habits, with almost 50% of shoppers starting their holiday buying as early as August and September. To accommodate this trend, the retailer is launching its holiday deals weeks ahead of time, helping customers stretch their holiday budgets. This initiative, combined with WMT’s efforts to keep prices low throughout the season, shows how it is evolving to meet the needs of its price-conscious shoppers.

Walmart’s Early Holiday Deals Event

The company’s first big holiday shopping event of the season kicks off on Oct. 8, offering savings on a wide range of popular items. Customers will find discounts across categories such as electronics, home goods, fashion and toys. Walmart+ members get a 12-hour head start, with early access to these deals starting at midnight on Oct. 8, while all customers can begin shopping the sales later that day at noon.



This early October event is just the beginning, with more deals to follow in the weeks leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. WMT’s consistent pricing strategy also ensures that customers can find value even outside specific sale periods. The retailer will offer discounts on everything from top-trending toys and stylish fashion items to home appliances and electronics, including sought-after brands like Apple, Samsung and PlayStation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

WMT’s Inflation-Free Thanksgiving Meal: A Budget-Friendly Option

Walmart is not just about gifts this holiday season; it’s also making holiday meals more affordable. The retailer is once again offering an inflation-free Thanksgiving meal that feeds up to 10 people for less than $7 per person. This meal includes everything from turkey to dessert and will be available from Oct. 14 through Dec. 25, both in stores and online.



The early availability of the holiday meal allows families to plan and lock in savings weeks before Thanksgiving. The company also introduced a new feature that enables customers to donate a meal to a family in need with just one click, making it easier for shoppers to share the holiday spirit with others. Its partnership with The Salvation Army also continues this year, offering customers various ways to give back, whether through the traditional Red Kettles or by purchasing gifts for children via the Angel Tree program.

WMT Expanding Delivery for More Convenience

In addition to early deals and affordable meals, WMT is expanding its delivery options to reach even more households. By leveraging new AI technology, the retailer is extending its delivery services to an additional 12 million homes, providing more customers with the convenience of fast and reliable shipping. Walmart’s pickup and delivery options include Early Morning delivery, starting as early as 6 a.m., and Express Delivery, which can get items to your door in as little as 30 minutes.



This expansion is part of Walmart’s broader effort to create a seamless and efficient holiday shopping experience. Whether customers choose to shop in-store, online, or via the app, Walmart ensures their orders will arrive on time, even for last-minute gifts. The retailer’s next-gen supply chain and a well-prepared team of associates are geared up to handle the increased holiday demand.

How Walmart is Preparing for the Holiday Rush

Behind the scenes, Walmart has been preparing for the holiday season all year long. Investments in its supply chain have enabled the retailer to operate more efficiently, ensuring that customers will find their desired items whenever they want throughout the season. It has also been hiring associates throughout the year and is offering extra hours to existing employees to meet the holiday rush.



For the fourth year in a row, its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, allowing employees to spend time with their families. Shoppers can still take advantage of the retailer’s online deals during the holiday. This balance of convenience and consideration for employees is part of Walmart’s ongoing strategy to provide a positive shopping experience for customers and staff.

Why Walmart's Early Holiday Deals Matter for Shoppers

WMT is positioning itself as the go-to destination for holiday shoppers looking for early deals, affordable meals and unparalleled convenience. By starting the season earlier than ever, the retailer is meeting customers where they are — whether they’re looking to score early gifts or plan a budget-friendly holiday meal. Its expanded delivery services and community-focused initiatives, like meal donations and partnerships with The Salvation Army, show the company’s commitment to serving its customers and the broader community.



This holiday season, Walmart is delivering more than just savings. It offers an experience that is tailored to the needs of today’s shoppers, whether they’re buying gifts, stocking up on groceries or giving back to their communities. With its blend of great deals, convenient shopping options and charitable initiatives, Walmart is set to help customers make the most of the holiday season, no matter how they choose to celebrate.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have increased 16.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 15.2%.

Top 3 Retail Stocks

The Kroger Co. KR, a renowned food retailer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). KR has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kroger's current fiscal sales and earnings indicates a decline of 0.9% and 6.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure.



Burlington Stores BURL is a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #2. BURL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Burlington Stores’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 10.1% and 30.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Deckers DECK, a footwear and accessories dealer, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. DECK delivered an average earnings surprise of 47.2% in each of the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 11.5%, from the year-ago reported figures.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Kroger Co. (KR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.