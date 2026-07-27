How Verizon is Positioning Itself for the Next Wave of AI Connectivity

Communications providers are expanding beyond traditional wireless services into artificial intelligence infrastructure, fiber networks and converged connectivity. Verizon Communications VZ is investing across these areas to diversify future growth opportunities.



While these initiatives could strengthen long-term earnings potential, investors should also consider the execution, competitive and capital investment risks that accompany a multi-year transformation.

How Verizon is Building AI Infrastructure

Verizon is expanding its AI infrastructure strategy through a dark fiber agreement with Google and participation in Anthropic's Project Glasswing. Management also expects additional AI infrastructure agreements that could begin contributing to revenue growth in 2027.



These initiatives leverage Verizon's extensive fiber assets to connect AI data centers and enterprise workloads. The company views AI connectivity as an incremental growth opportunity alongside its core mobility and broadband businesses.

Verizon Communications Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Verizon Communications Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Verizon Communications Inc. Quote

Why VZ is Expanding Enterprise Services

Verizon's planned joint venture with BT Group is intended to strengthen international enterprise connectivity by combining complementary wireline assets. The strategy is designed to improve global networking capabilities for multinational customers.



Cloud-focused networking services and Verizon's broad fiber footprint create additional opportunities to diversify revenue beyond consumer wireless. Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN also targets enterprise networking and fiber connectivity, highlighting the growing strategic importance of fiber infrastructure.

How Verizon is Driving Convergence

Verizon continues combining wireless, fiber broadband and fixed wireless access into integrated offerings such as Verizon One. Management believes converged customers exhibit lower churn and stronger lifetime value than single-product subscribers.



Cross-selling mobility and broadband services also improves customer economics while increasing the value of Verizon's expanding fiber network. AT&T Inc. T is pursuing a similar convergence strategy, reinforcing the importance of bundled connectivity across the industry.

How Verizon is Investing for Long-Term Growth

Verizon continues investing in network modernization, automation, 5G leadership and broadband expansion while integrating Frontier's assets. These investments are expected to support capacity, service quality and long-term competitiveness.



Management acknowledges that returns from AI infrastructure and network investments are likely to develop over several years, making disciplined capital allocation and operational execution critical to achieving targeted financial benefits.

How VZ Ratings Reflect These Industry Trends

The bottom line is that Verizon is aligning its strategy with long-term industry trends through AI connectivity, enterprise networking and converged broadband services. Even so, competition, leverage and continued investment needs remain important factors for investors.



Verizon carries a Neutral long-term recommendation and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Value Score of A, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of A reflect attractive valuation and improving execution, while the Growth Score of C suggests a measured growth profile as these longer-term initiatives mature. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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