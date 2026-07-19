How to Use an HSA as a Triple Tax-Advantaged Retirement Tool

Key Points

HSAs offer triple tax advantages and can fund future medical costs if you save and invest the balance.

Estate rules make HSAs powerful for your own retirement but risky as inheritances for non-spouse heirs.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Health savings accounts (HSAs) can offer powerful triple-tax benefits, long-term investment potential, and unique flexibility for covering medical costs in retirement. Watch the video below to see how an HSA might fit into a broader retirement and estate plan.

*This video was published on Jul. 8, 2026.

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The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

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View the "Social Security secrets" »

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