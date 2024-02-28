How to Strike it Rich During This Crypto Boom Cycle

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

A little over a year ago, in December 2022, I made a bold prediction. I said, “cryptos are going to soar, and Bitcoin will rise more than 100% [in 2023].”

Back then, that claim seemed bold to even the most diehard crypto fans – and downright silly to just about everyone else.

Bitcoin was trading under $17,000. It had crashed 75% over the previous two years. And the industry’s biggest persona – Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX – had just been arrested for fraud.

It looked like the book was closing on cryptos… for good.

But we didn’t see things that way.

While most other investors ran away from Bitcoin and cryptos in late 2022, we ran toward them. We told our subscribers that the bottom was in and that it was time to get aggressive.

Since then, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has risen 240%, Ethereum (ETH-USD) has popped 240%, and Solana (SOL-USD) has soared more than 850%.

Our call proved to be quite prescient – and profitable.

So, how’d we do it?

By understanding crypto cycles.

Understanding Crypto Market Cycles

Crypto markets oscillate between major booms and busts between halving events.

Every four years, Bitcoin undergoes a halving event, wherein the amount of Bitcoin mined per transaction is cut in half. That means BTC’s supply production is slowed by 50%. This is a very important mechanism because Bitcoin’s core tenet is that it has limited supply.

Therefore, it should be unsurprising that Bitcoin enters “boom cycles” whenever these halving events are close. It should also be unsurprising that Bitcoin enters “bust cycles” whenever these halving events are far off.

What is surprising, though, is how closely Bitcoin follows these halving-driven cycles.

Since 2011, Bitcoin has followed a nearly identical pattern every four years.

It starts to boom about 12 months before a halving event and keeps booming for roughly 12 months after. Then, Bitcoin tops out and crashes about 80% over the course of the next two years. It bottoms about 12 months before the next halving event, then enters another “boom” cycle.

This has happened not once… not twice… not three times… but four times now.

We are currently in the Fourth Crypto Boom Cycle.

This crypto cycle analysis is what allowed us to call the bottom back in late 2022, when everyone else was afraid of touching Bitcoin.

It’s also why we’re still pounding the table on cryptos right now.

The Fourth Crypto Boom Cycle

This boom cycle – which we’re calling the Fourth Crypto Boom Cycle – is far from over.

The Fourth Bitcoin Halving isn’t expected until April. Boom cycles typically last at least 12 months after these halving events. So, that means this Fourth Crypto Boom Cycle likely has more than 13 months of runway ahead.

And those 13 months should prove to be the best months of this boom cycle.

That’s just how these cycles work.

Bitcoin rises nicely in the first half of the boom, during the 12 months before the halving. But Bitcoin really soars during the boom’s second half, in the 12 months afterward.

Just consider:

During the First Boom Cycle, Bitcoin rallied 500% in the first half, then soared more than 9,000% in the second half of the cycle.

In the Second Boom Cycle, Bitcoin first rallied about 100%, then soared nearly 3,000% in the cycle’s second half.

And during the Third Boom Cycle, Bitcoin popped 35% at first, then soared almost 500% in the second half of the cycle.

The returns in a crypto boom cycle’s second half tend to be an order of magnitude larger than the returns in the first half.

The Final Word

Bitcoin is up about 100% so far in the first half of the Fourth Crypto Boom Cycle. And history suggests it could rise 1,000%-plus over the next 12 months.

So, no, it is not too late to buy cryptos.

You didn’t miss the boat. The train hasn’t left the station.

There’s still time to potentially strike it rich in this crypto boom cycle.

That’s why we just issued new Buy Alerts on several cryptos that we feel are prepared to soar in the Fourth Crypto Boom Cycle’s second half.

Find out their names and ticker symbols – before these cryptos blast off.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

P.S. You can stay up to speed with Luke’s latest market analysis by reading our Daily Notes! Check out the latest issue on your Innovation Investor or Early Stage Investor subscriber site.

More From InvestorPlace

The post How to Strike it Rich During This Crypto Boom Cycle appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.