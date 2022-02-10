Bankruptcy can be a kind of financial rebirth, allowing you to shed an overwhelming burden of debt and (hopefully) emerge as a wiser and more effective user of your financial resources. Like a real birth, bankruptcy doesn’t happen overnight. It can take months or years—along with considerable time, energy and a little cash—before you may experience the relief of discharging many or all debts.

Yet bankruptcy is filed by consumers hundreds of thousands of times per year. Here’s a step-by-step process for individuals interested in filing Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 bankruptcy.

How To File for Bankruptcy: A Step-by-Step Guide

Bankruptcy is governed by the United States Bankruptcy Code, a federal statute, so the process is very similar in any of the 90 federal bankruptcy courts nationwide. However, there may be local variations, and every case is different, so this guide serves as only a general outline of the bankruptcy process.

1. Consider All Your Options

Before choosing to file bankruptcy, consider whether it’s your best option.

Bankruptcy can help stop creditor collection efforts and, ultimately, discharge or eliminate many of your current debts. It can’t eliminate all debts, however. You may not be able to discharge some types of student loan debt, unpaid taxes, child support and alimony.

Bankruptcy also has a serious downside. After declaring bankruptcy, it will stay on your credit report for seven to 10 years. This can make it difficult to borrow money, get a credit card and otherwise participate fully in the financial world.

Before committing to the bankruptcy plunge, consider alternative forms of debt relief. This includes options like nonprofit credit counseling, debt management plans, debt consolidation and debt settlement.

Now is a good time to collect your financial documents and information. Check your credit report. Gather your latest tax return, recent loan and credit card statements, current bank statements and pay stubs. You’ll need this to evaluate the filing decision and you’ll need them again if you do file.

2. Choose Your Type of Bankruptcy Filing

Bankruptcy protection for individuals comes in a couple of different flavors, each named after a chapter in the Bankruptcy Code. Before pursuing personal bankruptcy, you have to decide whether you’ll look for relief under Chapter 7 or Chapter 13.

If you’ve decided to go ahead with filing, you may choose to seek Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the most common type. In a Chapter 7 filing, you voluntarily turn assets over to the bankruptcy court, which sells them and gives the proceeds to your creditors.

Some assets are exempt from this requirement, but this varies according to state law. Exemptions may cover motor vehicles, pensions, clothing, personal jewelry, household goods and appliances and equity in a primary residence.

After creditors receive the proceeds from nonexempt asset sales, debts are discharged. This process can take several months, during which creditors have to stop trying to collect.

Chapter 7 involves what’s referred to as a Means Test. Specifically, your income for the last six months needs to be less than the median income in your state. If you earn more than the state median, you’ll have to choose another type of bankruptcy, likely Chapter 13.

The Chapter 13 bankruptcy process involves setting up a repayment plan to repay your creditors. This type of bankruptcy is more complicated than the discharge granted by Chapter 7, and it also takes longer. Typically the repayment plan lasts three to five years.

3. Hire an Attorney or Go Pro Se

The last thing anyone facing bankruptcy wants is another bill. And hiring a bankruptcy attorney isn’t cheap. It can cost thousands for a Chapter 7 filing and even more for a Chapter 13 filing. Costs can vary depending on where you’re filing and your case’s complexity.

However, it’s possible to get an initial consultation with an attorney for no charge. You may get valuable information from an hour-long talk, including whether or not you’re a good candidate for bankruptcy.

Less-costly legal help is available. Check with your state bar association, American Bar Association or local legal aid clinic to find out about affordable or even free attorneys to assist with your bankruptcy. If you are unable to afford an attorney, you may qualify for free legal assistance.

Representing yourself, known as going pro se, is another option. Despite the potential costs, odds are you will be happier using an attorney. About one in nine Chapter 7 cases are pro se, according to a 2018 study by the American Bankruptcy Institute. The same study also found that, compared to lawyer-represented filers, pro se filers were nearly 10 times more likely to have their cases dismissed or some debt discharge requests denied. Chapter 13 cases are more complex and benefit even more from professional assistance.

If you hire an attorney, you can expect the lawyer to interview you extensively about your situation, direct you to gather relevant documents and examine them, complete and file necessary court paperwork and represent you in court.

4. Complete a Credit Counseling Course

Whether you go it alone or with legal help, you’ll need to complete a credit counseling course before filing. The course must be from a government-approved organization and completed within 180 days before filing.

The credit counseling course will help you decide whether to seek bankruptcy or choose some other method. The course can be done online, by phone or in person and costs around $50. You may be able to get the cost waived if your income is low enough. You’ll get a certificate that you have to show the court.

5. Fill Out Court-Required Forms

Bankruptcy courts require filers to complete a long list of forms. Some, such as the filing petition and financial statement, are necessary in all cases. Others, such as a request to waive the filing fee, are optional.

You can download the required forms from the United States Courts website. Read the instructions carefully and pay attention to the details. Improperly filling out forms may cause your filing to be rejected.

6. Pay Court Fees

In addition to a lot of forms, bankruptcy involves many court costs. For example, the basic filing fee for a Chapter 7 bankruptcy is $245—there’s also a $75 administrative fee and a $15 trustee surcharge.

You may be able to get these fees waived if your income is less than 150% of the poverty level as defined by the Bankruptcy Code. Other fees, ranging from certifying documents to getting copies, may also apply.

7. File Forms With the Court

Your next step is to file the forms with the court. This involves going to the courthouse and presenting your forms to the clerk. You can’t expect legal help from the clerks, so make sure you have completed the forms according to the instructions.

After you’ve filed your petition, the court will appoint a trustee to oversee your case. The trustee will communicate with you by mail and, among other things, request copies of your forms.

8. Meet With Creditors

You may not have to appear in court, but you will have to show up for a meeting of creditors, also called a 341 Meeting, since it’s mandated by section 341 of the Bankruptcy Code. Your creditors may not be there, but if they are, they’ll be able to ask you questions about your financial situation. The trustee will also be there to inquire about your situation. You’ll be under oath, so this is a serious matter.

9. Complete Debtor Education

In addition to the pre-bankruptcy credit counseling course, you’ll have to complete a post-filing debtor education course before your debts can be discharged. As with the pre-bankruptcy credit counseling course, you must take this course from a government-approved organization. This certificate is necessary to complete your bankruptcy.

Post-filing debtor education will help you learn to budget, manage your money and use credit wisely. The fee is between $50 and $100, but you may be able to get this cost waived if you can’t afford it.

10. Receive Notice of Debt Discharge

The last step is to have your debts eliminated. The time it takes to have your debts discharged varies based on the type of bankruptcy you choose. You’ll receive a notice when your creditors have discharged your debts. At that point, your bankruptcy process is complete.

Common Mistakes People Make When Filing

Filing without the help of an attorney. In most cases, it’s best to file with the help of an attorney. If you can’t afford one, consider investigating free legal aid. Your odds of success improve markedly with the assistance of a lawyer.

In most cases, it’s best to file with the help of an attorney. If you can’t afford one, consider investigating free legal aid. Your odds of success improve markedly with the assistance of a lawyer. Choosing the wrong type of bankruptcy. Selecting the wrong chapter is one way to go wrong early in the process. For instance, a Chapter 7 petition may be rejected if the filer has enough income to repay the loans. Then the only option is to file again, under Chapter 13.

Selecting the wrong chapter is one way to go wrong early in the process. For instance, a Chapter 7 petition may be rejected if the filer has enough income to repay the loans. Then the only option is to file again, under Chapter 13. Trying to discharge the wrong debts. Another way you can go wrong in bankruptcy is trying to discharge non-dischargeable debts. In addition to home mortgages, tax debts, liens, student loans, child support and alimony, non-dischargeable debts also include debts arising from liability for driving while intoxicated and debts acquired within six months of filing for bankruptcy. You may have to pay these off the old-fashioned way, although you can often negotiate a longer time to pay them.

Another way you can go wrong in bankruptcy is trying to discharge non-dischargeable debts. In addition to home mortgages, tax debts, liens, student loans, child support and alimony, non-dischargeable debts also include debts arising from liability for driving while intoxicated and debts acquired within six months of filing for bankruptcy. You may have to pay these off the old-fashioned way, although you can often negotiate a longer time to pay them. Failing to create a plan. Not having a plan and commitment to avoid getting too deep in debt again is another way to go wrong. You can seek protection again under Chapter 7 after waiting eight years. A better way is to learn to manage money and, of course, be lucky enough not to have an unavoidable issue such as illness or catastrophe.

Bottom Line

The process of seeking bankruptcy protection is long, complicated and demanding. However, the relief from burdensome debt it provides can be golden. If your debts have become more than you can handle, bankruptcy can provide a way out and a path to a more prosperous future.

