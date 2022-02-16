How to Build a Stock Portfolio for Beginners

Today I am starting a new video series on how to build a growth stock portfolio from scratch. This series is focused on investing for beginners, but investors of all backgrounds will enjoy this content. The stock market can be challenging to navigate, but this diversified portfolio enables successful long-term growth investing.

In the video below, I explain this new series and my intentions. I also discuss how the portfolio allocations will work:

60% growth stocks

20% ETFs as a core

10% dividend stocks

10% speculative stocks

I will start with $5,000 and add $1,000 every month. The portfolio will include a core of ETFs such as Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). Dividend stocks include examples such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). For the growth bucket, I will do my best to pick the top growth stocks for 2022 and beyond. I'll be building this growth stock portfolio with input from the community. This video series is for educational purposes, and you will choose your own stocks and ETFs based on your personal preference and conviction.

There will be future videos explaining what stocks I'm buying now, how dollar-cost averaging (DCA) works, and more. Please watch the below video for more information and don't forget to subscribe and click the bell to receive notifications, so you don't miss any future videos in the series.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Feb. 15, 2022. The video was published on Feb. 15, 2022.

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka owns ARK Innovation ETF, Apple, Invesco QQQ Trust, Lam Research, Microsoft, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Apple, Lam Research, Microsoft, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.