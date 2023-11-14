How The Pieces Add Up: PWB Headed For $79

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (Symbol: PWB), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $79.44 per unit.

With PWB trading at a recent price near $72.40 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.73% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PWB's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), and Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST). Although SHW has traded at a recent price of $253.89/share, the average analyst target is 14.05% higher at $289.56/share. Similarly, YUM has 12.02% upside from the recent share price of $125.31 if the average analyst target price of $140.38/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting MNST to reach a target price of $61.53/share, which is 10.78% above the recent price of $55.54. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SHW, YUM, and MNST:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF PWB $72.40 $79.44 9.73% Sherwin-Williams Co SHW $253.89 $289.56 14.05% Yum! Brands Inc YUM $125.31 $140.38 12.02% Monster Beverage Corp MNST $55.54 $61.53 10.78%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

