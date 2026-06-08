How Strong Export Demand Boosted Alto Ingredients' Profitability

Alto Ingredients, Inc. ALTO reported a strong financial turnaround in the first quarter of 2026, driven in large part by the strength of its export business. Despite operating in a seasonally weak period that typically brings higher ethanol inventories and softer demand, the company delivered profitability on both an adjusted EBITDA and net income basis.



A key factor behind this improvement was a more favorable product mix. ALTO benefited from stronger renewable fuel export sales, which generated an incremental $6.7 million in revenues during the first quarter. The gain reflected both higher export volumes and significantly stronger pricing premiums compared with domestic renewable fuel sales.



The export contribution was particularly important as the company faced several operational headwinds. Weather-related disruptions to river logistics led to production curtailments at Alto Ingredients' Pekin campus, contributing to a 4% decline in overall volumes sold, or 3.7 million gallons. Nevertheless, higher-value export sales helped offset the volume shortfall and supported profitability.



Management also highlighted the broader role exports are playing in the ethanol market. During the first-quarterearnings call executives noted that export demand has helped keep inventories balanced and supported industry margins. For ALTO, the first quarter demonstrated how access to premium international markets can enhance product realizations and provide a meaningful boost to earnings, even during operational and seasonal challenges.

GPRE & MGPI: Different Drivers of Profitability

Green Plains Inc. GPRE delivered a strong first-quarter 2026 turnaround, largely supported by robust market dynamics. Green Plains benefited significantly from a steady, sustainable pull in U.S. ethanol export demand, which helped balance inventories and provide critical margin support. Management highlighted that overseas blending mandates and international supply deficits continue to fuel this momentum, with Green Plains underscoring the importance of international demand in supporting margins during the quarter.



MGP Ingredients, Inc. MGPI emphasized inventory optimization, cost management and balance-sheet stewardship during the first quarter of 2026. MGP Ingredients also added more than 20 new customers, reflecting continued demand for its differentiated spirits offerings. By focusing on premium products and customer acquisition, MGP Ingredients strengthened profitability despite ongoing challenges across the broader spirits industry.

ALTO Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Alto Ingredients have surged 427.1% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 2.4%.



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From a valuation standpoint, ALTO trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.42, lower than the industry’s average of 2.83.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current fiscal-year earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year surge of 671.4%, while the consensus mark for the next fiscal year’s EPS suggests growth of 53.7%.



Alto Ingredients currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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