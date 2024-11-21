How Should You Play Tyson Foods Stock at a P/E Multiple of 17.5X?

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 17.51, higher than the industry average of 16.08. This premium valuation reflects the market's confidence in the company's potential to deliver strong profit growth. However, it remains to be seen if the company can report results that justify such a premium.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Tyson Foods have lagged in recent months, with a modest gain of 0.4% over the past three months, compared to the industry’s growth of 1.2% and the S&P 500’s increase of 6.4%. While a high valuation and the stock's recent underperformance suggest caution, the company's key growth strategies may appeal to investors.

Current Challenges for Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, like many other global companies, faces ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties that could impact demand for protein products. Volatile currency movements, fluctuating commodity prices and potential slowdowns in consumer spending pose risks to both international and domestic operations.



The company has been grappling with challenges in its Beef segment, with profitability heavily impacted by compressed spreads and tight cattle supplies. For fiscal 2025, the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) projects domestic protein production for beef to decline nearly 2% year over year. Tyson Foods expects a loss between $400 million and $200 million for the Beef segment in the fiscal, mirroring fiscal 2024 results.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, profitability in the Beef segment remained constrained despite a 4.6% revenue increase. While Tyson Foods has implemented operational efficiencies, such as reducing costs and improving yields, approximately 85% of the segment's performance remains dictated by uncontrollable market dynamics, including cattle availability and pricing volatility. These persistent headwinds signal continued difficulty in achieving a meaningful recovery in the Beef segment.



Tyson Foods' Pork segment also faces challenges stemming from pricing pressures and a constrained market environment. The segment saw a 3.7% decline in revenues during the fourth quarter, attributed to lower pricing on dropped credit items. While Tyson Foods has made strides in optimizing its pork network and expanding its portfolio with seasoned and marinated products, the broader market conditions and pricing constraints could negate these operational gains, potentially stalling momentum in this segment.



Despite delivering an adjusted operating income (AOI) increase of $270 million year over year in fiscal 2024, driven by improved operational execution and healthier herd dynamics, the company anticipates flat profitability for fiscal 2025, with AOI projected between $100 million and $200 million. This limited upside reflects the risk of tightening spreads and challenges in maintaining margins in a competitive protein market.

TSN’s Growth Strategy on Track

Tyson Foods’ diversified protein portfolio enables the company to navigate market cycles effectively. While beef and pork face near-term challenges, the strong performance of chicken and prepared foods underscores the resilience of the company’s multi-protein approach. The company also plans to expand its international footprint by improving capacity utilization and aligning operations with regional market needs, diversifying its growth avenues. Tyson Foods’ multi-channel, multi-protein strategy is central to its long-term resilience and growth, allowing it to capitalize on different market opportunities as they arise.



Tyson Foods' growth strategy is anchored in three key pillars: operational excellence, customer and consumer obsession and sustainability. Operational excellence is achieved through continuous improvement initiatives that enhance productivity and efficiency across all segments, supported by a robust supply-chain optimization strategy. The second pillar, customer and consumer obsession, drives Tyson Foods’ commitment to understanding and responding to evolving consumer preferences.



Tyson Foods’ focus on sustainability underscores its commitment to ethical sourcing and responsible production practices, addressing the increasing consumer demand for sustainable food options. Together, these pillars position Tyson Foods for continued growth and resilience in the competitive protein market.



Tyson Foods exhibited a significant turnaround in fiscal 2024, with adjusted operating income (AOI) of $1.8 billion, nearly doubling from fiscal 2023. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company’s AOI soared considerably to $512 million from the $236 million reported in the year-ago period. The adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased from 37 cents to 92 cents in the quarter, marking the strongest quarterly performance in eight quarters. Improved operational efficiency and disciplined cost management led to the upside, keeping the company well-positioned for the future.

What to Expect From TSN?

Tyson Foods’ fiscal 2025 guidance anticipates flat to slightly declining net sales, with volume growth in prepared foods and chicken likely to be offset by declines in beef and pork. Beef volumes are particularly vulnerable to supply constraints, and pork could face challenges from tighter spreads despite operational improvements. This stagnant volume growth outlook may deter investor confidence in the company’s ability to drive top-line expansion.



However, the fiscal 2025 AOI is envisioned in the $1.8-$2.2 billion band, suggesting nearly 10% growth at the midpoint, driven by strength in prepared foods and chicken. This optimistic outlook is further reinforced by operational excellence, strategic brand focus and robust free cash flow generation.



Reflecting the positive sentiment around Tyson Foods, analysts have revised their estimates upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal year earnings per share have increased in the past seven days. These estimates suggest year-over-year growth rates of 12.9% and 22.8%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investors’ Guide to TSN Stock

Tyson Foods’ strong profit growth potential, driven by its diversified protein portfolio and strategic initiatives, looks somewhat shadowed by challenges in key segments like Beef and Pork. While operational efficiencies and sustainability efforts bolster TSN’s long-term growth prospects, near-term headwinds need attention. Investors will need to weigh Tyson Foods' robust strategic framework and operational improvements against ongoing market uncertainties to determine whether its premium valuation is justified. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

