How Shell's LNG Strength May Position It for Higher Returns Ahead

As global energy markets continue evolving, Shell plc SHEL is increasingly relying on liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a major driver of long-term growth and shareholder returns. The company views LNG as a critical transition fuel because it emits less carbon than coal while offering a dependable energy supply across power generation, industrial use and transportation.

Shell’s Integrated Gas and LNG business has already become one of its strongest earnings engines. In the first quarter of 2026, the segment generated adjusted earnings of $1.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 billion, reflecting the resilience of its global LNG operations. LNG liquefaction volumes rose to 7.9 million tons, supported by the continued ramp-up of the LNG Canada project. The facility demonstrated its strategic importance by increasing production when disruptions affected Qatari supplies during Middle East tensions.

The company’s expanding LNG footprint also positions it to benefit from rising natural gas demand across Europe and Asia. Earlier, Shell had also reaffirmed its confidence in the long-term growth of LNG, projecting a 54%-68% rise in global demand through 2040. The company’s acquisition of ARC Resources Ltd. AETUF further enhances this strategy. Shell stated that the acquisition of ARC Resources will add high-quality, low-cost assets in the Montney Basin. The deal will increase Shell’s expected production CAGR through 2030 from around 1% to 4%.

Importantly, Shell’s integrated model — spanning production, liquefaction, shipping and trading — allows it to capture value across the LNG chain. This combination of scale, operational flexibility and growing LNG exposure could support stronger cash flows and higher shareholder returns in the years ahead.

Other Energy Firms Benefiting From LNG Expansion

Chevron Corporation CVX is strengthening its LNG business as a durable cash-flow driver through large-scale, contract-backed projects in Australia and expanding U.S. export commitments. CVX’s flagship Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities together provide more than 24 mtpa of LNG capacity, supported by agreements with Asian customers that ensure steady revenues and reduce commodity-price volatility. Chevron is also set to export nearly 7 million metric tons annually from the U.S. Gulf Coast starting in 2026, broadening its earnings base. With integrated gas operations, the company is well positioned to benefit from rising global LNG demand.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG operates one of the world’s largest LNG platforms, supplying secure LNG to global markets through its Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi facilities. In first-quarter 2026, the company exported a record 187 LNG cargoes and raised its annual production outlook to 52-54 million tons, supported by improved operational reliability and faster ramp-up of new trains. Cheniere is also expanding capacity through future expansion projects. The company highlighted that geopolitical disruptions in the Middle East have reinforced the importance of a reliable U.S. LNG supply, strengthening long-term demand and commercial opportunities for Cheniere globally.

The Zacks Rundown on Shell

Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHEL’s earnings per share has moved higher for 2026 and 2027.



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From a valuation perspective — in terms of forward price-to-sales ratio — Shell is trading at a discount compared with the Oil/Energy sector’s average, making it attractive for investors as more upside is still left in the stock.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate implies about 63.2% year-over-year growth in Shell’s 2026 earnings per share. This implies that investors are paying up for SHEL at a point when the fundamentals of the company are expected to accelerate.



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The stock currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.