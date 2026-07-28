How SAP's AI and Cloud Strategy Is Reshaping Its Growth Outlook Now

SAP SE SAP is tying cloud ERP migration to embedded AI, enterprise data and workflow automation. The strategy is meant to move customers from legacy systems into a cleaner cloud model that can support more autonomous business processes.

The investor debate is straightforward. Cloud and AI demand are improving SAP’s growth profile, but software license and services revenues are still declining as the business model shifts.

SAP Builds Around the Autonomous Enterprise

SAP’s AI strategy centers on the Autonomous Suite and Business AI Platform. The company is embedding AI across finance, procurement, supply chain, human resources and customer operations, using enterprise applications as the operating layer.

Joule Studio forms the build layer for creating and extending AI agents. SAP Business Data Cloud supplies business context, while the run-and-govern layer helps customers deploy, manage and govern agents at scale.

SAP Business Data Cloud Gains Early Traction

SAP Business Data Cloud generated approximately €2 billion in total contract value within its first year. That early adoption supports the case that customers want AI tied to governed enterprise data, not disconnected models.

More than 90% of SAP’s 50 largest second-quarter deals included AI and SAP Business Data Cloud. That mix gives management confidence in second-half demand as Business AI reaches more customers.

SAP Cash Flow Funds Innovation and Buybacks

SAP reaffirmed its expectation for approximately €10 billion in 2026 free cash flow. That cash generation gives the company room to invest in product innovation, acquisitions and business development while navigating the cloud transition.



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Capital returns remain part of the story. SAP announced a €10 billion share repurchase program running through the end of 2027, and as of June 30, had repurchased more than 16.28 million shares for approximately €2.6 billion.

SAP Faces Migration and Execution Risks

The shift away from legacy software still has costs. Second-quarter software license revenues declined 32% year over year to €0.13 billion; services revenues fell 3% to €1 billion and cloud backlog growth is expected to moderate as the business scales.

Acquisition-related dilution also tempers the outlook. SAP expects Dremio and Prior Labs to reduce 2026 operating profit by more than €100 million, while competition remains intense from providers such as Oracle Corporation ORCL, which also embeds AI agents into cloud applications.

Regulated enterprise deals can take longer to negotiate, deploy and ramp. Salesforce, Inc. CRM, through Agentforce, adds another competitive reference point in enterprise AI, particularly where customers evaluate agent platforms tied to workflow automation.

Geopolitical uncertainty, cybersecurity exposure, pricing pressure and changing customer budgets remain risks. SAP also noted that its outlook assumes a near-term de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

SAP Signals Point to a Cautious Near-Term View

SAP’s long-term growth case rests on a clear shift toward cloud ERP, trusted data and AI-enabled workflows. The near-term stock setup is less supportive because estimated momentum and share-price timing remain weak.

SAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), which points to an unfavorable one-to-three-month earnings outlook. Its Value Score of D, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of D reinforce a selective stance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The scores do not erase SAP’s cloud and AI progress. They do suggest investors should separate long-term platform potential from weaker current valuation, momentum and estimate-revision signals.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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