How SAP Is Riding the Enterprise Shift Toward Agentic AI & Cloud ERP

SAP SE SAP is leaning into agentic AI as enterprise software shifts from record-keeping systems toward autonomous workflows. Its strategy ties AI assistants, trusted business data and cloud ERP migration tools into one operating model.

The opportunity is long dated. By 2030, management expects cloud growth to rely more on consumption, usage and value-based pricing than traditional seat expansion.

SAP Scales Agentic AI Across Enterprise Workflows

SAP plans to release nearly 50 AI assistants by the end of the third quarter. It also expects to support more than 400 Autonomous Suite agents by year-end, giving customers a broader automation layer inside core business processes.

The company is embedding AI across finance, procurement, supply chain, human resources and customer operations. The goal is not a standalone chatbot layer, but AI that works within applications that already hold business context, transaction history and governance controls.

SAP Shifts Toward Usage-Based Cloud Revenue

Management expects SAP’s cloud revenue mix to shift meaningfully by 2030. Consumption-based and non-seat-based models are expected to drive most incremental cloud growth as AI and data adoption increase.

That would mark a different growth model from conventional software seats. Seat-based revenue is expected to stabilize, while value- and usage-driven pricing becomes a larger contributor as customers use more AI, data and automation inside SAP’s cloud suite.

SAP Data Deals Strengthen the AI Platform

SAP’s recent data moves support that strategy. Dremio adds data lakehouse capabilities that enable real-time analytics across SAP and non-SAP data without requiring data movement or conversion.

SAP SE Price and Consensus

SAP SE price-consensus-chart | SAP SE Quote

Reltio and Prior Labs address different layers of the same problem. Reltio strengthens master-data governance and semantic data models, while Prior Labs adds tabular AI capabilities for structured business data. Together, these assets help SAP ground AI agents in cleaner, more connected enterprise data.

SAP ERP Tools Could Lower Migration Friction

ERP migration remains one of the biggest barriers to cloud adoption. SAP says its AI-powered ERP migration toolchain is helping customers accelerate deployments, shorten time to value and reduce migration costs by up to 30%.

The company also plans to introduce three additional ERP migration assistants with 10 underlying agents later this quarter. If these tools work as intended, they could make RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP easier to adopt for customers moving legacy workloads into the cloud.

SAP Trends Carry Margin and Macro Risks

AI scale is not free. SAP has to keep investing in product development, acquisitions and platform capacity while competing with large providers such as Oracle Corporation ORCL, whose Fusion Cloud Applications also embed AI agents across enterprise workflows.

Near-term dilution is another concern. SAP lowered its 2026 non-IFRS operating profit outlook to €11.8-€12.2 billion, reflecting more than €100 million of expected impact from Dremio and Prior Labs. Operating expenses for 2027 are projected to rise at 80-90% of revenue growth.

Enterprise AI adoption also carries timing risk. Long sales cycles, complex license transactions, cybersecurity exposure, geopolitical tension and customer budget shifts could weigh on demand. Salesforce, Inc. CRM, through Agentforce, adds another major competitive reference point in enterprise agentic software.

SAP Signals Show Momentum Still Needs Repair

SAP’s agentic AI and cloud ERP strategy gives it a credible path to broader enterprise automation, but the stock’s near-term setup is less supportive. Product momentum must still translate into firmer earnings revisions and better market timing.

SAP currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Its Growth Score of C recognizes underlying expansion potential, but its Value Score of D, Momentum Score of F and VGM Score of D point to weaker valuation, timing and blended style characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The rank and Style Scores suggest investors should separate the long-term AI platform story from the stock’s current earnings-momentum profile. SAP’s trends through 2030 remain worth tracking, but execution risk and timing still matter.

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