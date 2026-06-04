How Rubrik Stock Soared 47.9% Last Month

Key Points

Rubrik stock rose 47.9% in May 2026, with most of the gains coming after Snowflake's strong Q1 report.

The two companies share a direct security integration, so Snowflake's growth feeds Rubrik's pipeline.

Rubrik's own Q1 results showed 39% revenue growth and a swing to adjusted bottom-line profits.

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Shares of Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) rose 47.9% in May 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The cybersecurity company posted steady gains all month long, punctuated by a 19.5% surge in the last two days.

However, the stock didn't exactly soar by its own power, at least not in the month-ending sprint. Instead, investors boosted Rubrik's stock as fellow enterprise data wrangler Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) published strong Q1 results.

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I know, I know -- Snowflake organizes data and Rubrik keeps it safe. Wall Street compared apples and oranges, or at least crunchy Honeycrisps and spicy Braeburns. But the tight link between Snowflake and Rubrik still makes sense in many ways.

The Snowflake effect is real

Snowflake is basically the snowball in the coal mine for enterprise cloud spending. When the stock is melting due to a soft earnings report or other bad news, investors assume the large-scale software and data space is in trouble as a whole. And when Snowflake glitters, investors assume the whole data ecosystem is thriving.

And it makes a difference that Snowflake has an unusual fiscal year, ending on Jan. 31 rather than aligning with the calendar year. As a result, it reports earnings when the proper earnings season is over. With few tech stocks posting financials on the same day or even the same week, Snowflake sets the tone for the software sector.

Whether Snowflake is going up or down, Rubrik is one of many stocks in this space that gets pulled along for the ride. It helps that the two companies are actually joined at the hip through a security integration, so Snowflake's growth isn't just a vibe check for Rubrik; it's a direct feeder system. Many large enterprises depend on both companies.

So Snowflake crushed it in Q1 2027 and Rubrik reaped some of the benefits. If this data management company is thriving, data-based software must be in good shape overall.

Meanwhile, back at Rubrik headquarters

Rubrik can't control Snowflake's earnings calendar, but it can control its own execution, and that part looks solid. In the just-released Q1 2027 report, revenue rose 39% year over year to $387 million. The average analyst expected a substantial loss again.

Gross margins widened, the adjusted bottom line swung from a net loss to a modest profit, and the company has early access to Anthropic's advanced Mythos AI system. In short, Rubrik is on the leading edge of AI-assisted cybersecurity.

The catch? That Snowflake linkage cuts both ways. Rubrik got a nice boost from Snowflake's strong quarter, but one soft Snowflake report could send it tumbling just as fast. It wouldn't be Rubrik's fault, but the stock price would drop anyway.

The stock is up about 40% over the past three months and 33% over the past month alone, so some of that Snowflake-adjacent optimism is already baked in. Rubrik's own report also indicates a healthy enterprise data industry, but the stock is barely moving in after-hours trading.

Whether Rubrik can eventually stand on its own two feet, independent of its data-warehousing dance partner, remains the longer-term question. For now, the stock trades at 278 times adjusted earnings. Be careful with this high-flying market darling.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rubrik and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.