How Is RTX Expanding Its Global Aerospace Service Capabilities?

RTX Corporation RTX, through its Collins Aerospace business, continues to boost its global aerospace support infrastructure to address rising demand from commercial aviation customers. On June 9, 2026, Collins Aerospace announced the expansion of its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Subang Aerotech Park in Malaysia. The $63 million investment increases the site's footprint from nearly 46,000 square feet to 164,000 square feet, establishing Subang as a key regional center for advanced component support and technical services.



RTX's expansion underscores its strategy to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing Asia-Pacific aviation market. As airlines in the region continue expanding fleets and increasing flight activity, demand for MRO services and component support is expected to rise. The enhanced Malaysia facility will enable Collins Aerospace to serve a broader customer base while increasing regional service capacity.



The site will provide advanced MRO capabilities for key aircraft components, including air cycle machines, heat exchangers, valves and next-generation starters. The Subang facility will leverage advanced technologies such as digital tier boards, eAndon systems, autonomous mobile robots and real-time location systems to boost productivity, streamline operations and reduce turnaround times.



The investment builds on RTX's long-standing aerospace presence and broad portfolio of aircraft technologies. Through Collins Aerospace, the company supplies avionics, aerostructures, power systems, interiors, environmental control systems and numerous mission-critical aircraft components. Continued investment in global service infrastructure could help RTX strengthen customer relationships, enhance operational support capabilities and further expand its presence across international aviation markets.

Companies Expanding Aircraft MRO Capabilities

As global aircraft fleets continue growing, aerospace companies are investing in MRO capabilities to support increasing service requirements and improve operational efficiency. Companies like GE Aerospace GE and AAR Corp. AIR are also enhancing their presence in this area.



GE Aerospace leverages its extensive MRO network to provide engine overhaul, repair and lifecycle support services across global aviation markets.



AIR offers aircraft maintenance, component repair and aviation support services through its global MRO network, serving commercial airlines, cargo operators and government customers.

Earnings Estimates for RTX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 9.86% and 8.98%, respectively.



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RTX Stock Trading at a Discount

RTX is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 2.49X compared with the industry average of 2.5X.



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RTX Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, RTX shares have rallied 28% against the industry’s 0.1% decline.



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RTX’s Zacks Rank

RTX currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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