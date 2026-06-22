How Is RTX Advancing Connectivity Across Modern Aviation Systems?

RTX Corporation RTX, through its Collins Aerospace business, continues to expand its presence in connected aviation technologies that support aircraft operations, communication and data management. As airlines and aircraft operators increasingly rely on real-time information to improve efficiency and decision-making, demand remains strong for advanced avionics, connectivity and digital aviation solutions. These technologies help operators optimize flight operations while enhancing situational awareness across commercial and defense platforms.



Connected aviation has become an increasingly important part of modern aerospace operations. Collins Aerospace provides avionics, communications, navigation and data-management systems that enable aircraft to exchange critical information throughout a mission or flight. These capabilities support improved operational efficiency, aircraft performance and mission effectiveness while helping customers manage increasingly complex operating environments.



The company also benefits from its broad presence across commercial and military aircraft platforms. As fleets modernize and aircraft become more digitally connected, demand continues to grow for integrated avionics and communication systems. This positions RTX to support both new aircraft production and long-term platform upgrades across a wide range of aerospace customers.



As aviation systems become increasingly data-driven, connected technologies are expected to play a larger role in future aircraft operations. Through Collins Aerospace, RTX continues strengthening its capabilities in this area, supporting long-term opportunities across commercial aviation, defense and next-generation aerospace platforms.

Companies Expanding Connected Aviation Capabilities

The growing adoption of digital aviation technologies is driving investment in avionics, communications and aircraft connectivity solutions. Companies like Honeywell International Inc. HON and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX are also expanding capabilities in this area.



Honeywell develops connected cockpit technologies, avionics systems and flight-management solutions that support aircraft communication, navigation and operational efficiency.



L3Harris Technologies provides avionics, mission networks and communication systems that enable data sharing, situational awareness and connectivity across commercial and defense aerospace platforms.

Earnings Estimates for RTX

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 9.86% and 8.96%, respectively.



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RTX Stock Trading at a Discount

RTX is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 2.58X compared with the industry average of 2.61X.



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RTX Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, RTX shares have rallied 27.3% compared with the industry’s 4% growth.



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RTX’s Zacks Rank

RTX currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.