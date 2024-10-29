How Roku’s New Ad Tools Could Drive Future Revenue Growth

As Roku (ROKU) prepares to announce its Q3 results, market analysts are optimistic about its platform growth despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. Projections indicate an 11% year-over-year revenue increase, driven by consistent ad performance and a modest rise in device sales. Key metrics, including streaming hours and active accounts, continue to support Roku’s value proposition in the CTV space, positioning it as a resilient player amid industry fluctuations.





Roku’s platform segment is expected to show 9% year-over-year growth, slightly under street estimates but in line with recent trends. Active accounts are anticipated to reach 84.2 million, underscoring Roku's user base stability. Additionally, the launch of Roku Ads Manager and new integrations, like the Trade Desk’s (TTD) UID2, provide enhanced targeting capabilities, which may further bolster advertising revenues through the remainder of FY24.





Market Overview:





Projected Q3 revenue of $1.011 billion, an 11% Y/Y increase.



Platform revenue expected to grow 9% Y/Y, slightly below street forecasts.



Active accounts estimated at 84.2 million, with strong ad segment support.



Key Points:



Launch of Roku Ads Manager enhances ad targeting for SMBs.



Integration of UID2 offers advanced ad measurement with The Trade Desk.



Moderate growth in streaming hours, expected to reach 31.6 billion in Q3.



Looking Ahead:



Expectations for Q4 include revenue growth around 12% Y/Y.



Enhanced ad tools may drive ad revenue into FY25 as Roku expands offerings.



Device sales likely to see seasonal boost with Q4 holiday demand.



Roku's recent developments in ad technology reflect a proactive approach to market challenges, positioning it well for Q4. By adding flexible tools and partnerships, Roku aims to capture an increased share of ad spend, even as M&E budgets remain constrained. The company's expanding feature set also supports revenue diversity, which is critical for long-term growth in an evolving streaming landscape.While Q3 results are likely to meet or slightly exceed expectations, Roku’s future growth will hinge on its ability to sustain ad revenue momentum and drive user engagement. With broader macroeconomic pressures expected to impact the sector, Roku's strategic focus on platform expansion and ad innovation could play a pivotal role in maintaining its competitive edge.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.