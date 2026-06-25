How Is Rocket Lab Expanding Its National Security Space Presence?

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB continues to strengthen its position in the national security space market by supporting government customers with launch services, spacecraft technologies and mission-related systems. As defense and intelligence agencies increase investments in resilient space capabilities, the company is expanding its participation in programs that support national security objectives and space-based operations.



Government and defense customers increasingly require reliable access to space, responsive launch capabilities and specialized spacecraft solutions. Rocket Lab supports these requirements through its launch platforms and space technologies, allowing customers to deploy and operate assets for a variety of mission needs. The company's growing involvement in government programs reflects its ability to support increasingly complex space missions while broadening its customer base.



National security opportunities also complement Rocket Lab's broader business model. In addition to launch services, the company provides spacecraft components, satellite technologies and mission systems that support government and defense-related applications. This enables Rocket Lab to participate across multiple stages of a mission while creating opportunities for recurring business and deeper customer relationships.



As governments continue prioritizing space-based capabilities, the demand for launch, satellite and mission-support technologies is expected to remain strong. Rocket Lab's expanding presence in national security programs positions the company to benefit from these long-term trends, while strengthening its role in the evolving space sector.

Companies Supporting National Security Space Missions

Growing investments in defense and intelligence space programs continue to create opportunities for companies with specialized space capabilities. Companies like L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC are also active in this market.



L3Harris Technologies supports national security space programs through satellite payloads, missile-tracking technologies and mission systems that support government and defense customers.



Northrop Grumman develops satellites, strategic space systems and mission technologies that support national security, missile warning and space-domain awareness missions.

Earnings Estimates for RKLB Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 55.56% and 75%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RKLB Stock Trading at a Premium

Rocket Lab is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 45.37X compared with the industry average of 12.34X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RKLB Stock Price Performance

Over the past six months, RKLB shares have jumped 22.1% compared with the industry’s 9.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RKLB’s Zacks Rank

Rocket Lab currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.