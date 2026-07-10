How a Rival's Clinical Setback Sent BBIO Stock to a 52-Week High

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma BBIO climbed to a 52-week high of $93.42 on Thursday after rival AstraZeneca's AZN late-stage clinical setback boosted investor confidence in the company's sole marketed drug, Attruby. Although the stock did not hold on to its intraday high, it still ended the session 15% higher, adding roughly $2.3 billion to its market value.

The rally followed AstraZeneca’s announcement that the phase III CARDIO-TTRansform study evaluating Wainua in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) failed to meet its primary endpoint. Investors viewed the setback as a favorable development for BridgeBio's Attruby because it could strengthen the drug’s competitive position in the ATTR-CM space.

Attruby is currently BridgeBio's only marketed product and the primary driver of the company's revenues. Approved by the FDA in November 2024 for adults with ATTR-CM, the drug has enjoyed a strong commercial launch. BridgeBio generated $362.4 million in U.S. Attruby sales in 2025, its first full year on the market, followed by nearly $181 million in the first quarter of 2026 alone.

Attruby's long-term opportunity remains substantial because the target market continues to be significantly underdiagnosed. BridgeBio estimates that the number of diagnosed ATTR-CM patients in the United States grew from fewer than 5,000 in 2019 to more than 50,000 in 2025, while theglobal marketopportunity for ATTR therapies could ultimately exceed $20 billion.

Another company that benefited from AstraZeneca’s clinical setback is Pfizer PFE, whose shares also rose 1% yesterday. The U.S.-based pharma giant currently dominates the ATTR-CM market with its Vyndaqel family, comprising Vyndaqel, Vyndamax and Vynmac. The franchise generated approximately $1.6 billion in global sales in first-quarter 2026, up 8% year over year, underscoring its leadership in the space. In April, Pfizer entered into a settlement with generic drug manufacturers that extends the effective U.S. patent protection for Vyndamax until June 1, 2031, delaying generic competition and supporting the drug's long-term commercial outlook.

BBIO’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of BridgeBio have risen 18% year to date, outperforming the industry’s 3% growth.



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From a valuation standpoint, the company is currently trading at a premium to the industry. Based on the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, the stock trades at 13.46 times forward 12-month sales, higher than the industry average of 1.95 times.



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Estimates for BridgeBio’s 2026 and 2027 bottom line have declined over the past 30 days.



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BBIO currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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