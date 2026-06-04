How Riot Platforms Stock Gained 57% In May

Key Points

Riot Platforms gained 57% in May after announcing a partnership with nuclear reactor developer Terrestrial Energy.

The companies plan to co-locate molten salt reactors near Riot's data centers in Texas and Kentucky, just for starters.

No binding contracts or timelines have been announced; Terrestrial Energy hopes to commission its first reactors in the early 2030s.

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Shares of Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 57.3% in May 2026, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. In a broader sense, the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining and AI data center company has gained a staggering 114% year to date as of June 4.

So last month's move was part of a bigger story. Marketwide enthusiasm about AI computing is pushing Riot higher in 2026. The specific market-moving news in May is a piece of the AI puzzle, too; Riot's stock surged 27% in two days after the announcement of a new power source for future data centers.

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Riot is going nuclear (probably, in a few years).

The tech behind Riot's future power plants

The company partnered up with nuclear power plant builder Terrestrial Energy (NASDAQ: IMSR), syncing up the expansion plans of both companies.

Here's the technical setup. Terrestrial Energy's molten salt reactors dissolve nuclear fuel directly into liquid salts such as lithium fluoride and beryllium fluoride. The mix acts as both fuel and coolant for the reactor core. This setup allows high-temperature operation, efficient power generation, and a compact modular design. The nuclear action can take place physically separated from the power conversion bits, and then you have power lines to the electricity-hogging data centers. In the end, the radioactive mixture could be miles away from the data center.

In plain English, Riot gets a dedicated nuclear power plant as a neighbor, Terrestrial Energy gets a customer who will happily consume every electron they produce, and everyone gets to say they're running AI on clean energy.

The companies hope to add molten salt reactors near Riot's existing data centers in Texas and Kentucky, and will work together to identify further growth opportunities. Terrestrial Energy's stock also rose on the news, ending the month 26% higher.

Riot's nuclear ambition is still just a plan

Don't hold your breath for this long-term plan. Riot and Terrestrial Energy didn't clarify the time frame for construction, actual power generation, let alone any revenues from their pairing. For what it's worth, the reactor builder hopes to secure funding and regulatory approval for its first molten salt reactors "in the early 2030s."

The AI boom might still have legs in five years, but nothing is guaranteed. On the upside, Riot would have the option of leaning back into the Bitcoin mining business if that makes more economic sense at any time. And, Riot hasn't promised to buy anything from Terrestrial Energy yet. The partners are simply evaluating their shared opportunities. It's a long shot, but if both AI computing and Bitcoin mining run into lasting slowdowns by 2030, Riot hasn't committed to anything expensive.

After its AI-powered surge, Riot trades at a frothy 16 times trailing sales. That's well above peers such as MARA Holdings or CleanSpark, both of which are trying similar Bitcoin-plus-AI business plans. The nuclear deal is exciting, but it's a 2030s story bolted onto a 2026 stock price. Investors buying Riot here are betting that the AI tailwind keeps blowing for years to come.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Bitcoin and MARA Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.