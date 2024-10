How Quickly You Can Expect To Sell Your Home in These 17 Texas Housing Markets

Selling a home is always a significant financial undertaking, and as everything seems to be bigger in Texas — so goes the housing market.

Though there are no guarantees for timelines or returns when it comes to buying and selling a home, the Texan real estate business is booming. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the U.S. — especially in cities like Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, which have experienced significant growth — making these areas desirable for homebuyers.

Texas is not immune to the fluctuating real estate trends over the past few years, driven by factors such as interest rates, the post-pandemic demand surge and changes in buyer preferences. However, GOBankingRates recently conducted a study to examine the best housing markets in cities across the country and found 17 locations within Texas that are worth considering. The analysis was based on such factors as 1-year and 2-year changes in home value, the share of listings with a price cut, mean list-to-sale ratio and pending days to close.

Here are the 17 housing markets in the Lone Star State where you can grow your wealth, and how quickly you can expect to do just that.

El Paso

August 2022 home value: $196,585

August 2023 home value: $209,683

August 2024 home value: $218,261

1-year home value change: 4.09%

2-year home value change: 11.03%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 98.72%

Mean days to close: 33

McAllen

August 2022 home value: $169,071

August 2023 home value: $177,945

August 2024 home value: $186,228

1-year home value change: 4.66%

2-year home value change: 10.15%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 96.25%

Mean days to close: 27

Brownsville

August 2022 home value: $176,287

August 2023 home value: $187,764

August 2024 home value: $191,548

1-year home value change: 2.02%

2-year home value change: 8.66%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 96.44%

Mean days to close: 24

College Station

August 2022 home value: $282,625

August 2023 home value: $295,212

August 2024 home value: $298,313

1-year home value change: 1.05%

2-year home value change: 5.55%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 97.32%

Mean days to close: 33

Amarillo

August 2022 home value: $197,251

August 2023 home value: $202,461

August 2024 home value: $206,725

1-year home value change: 2.11%

2-year home value change: 4.80%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 97.61%

Mean days to close: 32

Longview

August 2022 home value: $206,744

August 2023 home value: $214,461

August 2024 home value: $214,992

1-year home value change: 0.25%

2-year home value change: 3.99%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 97.20%

Mean days to close: 28

Tyler

August 2022 home value: $256,979

August 2023 home value: $272,538

August 2024 home value: $271,526

1-year home value change: -0.37%

2-year home value change: 5.66%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 97.29%

Mean days to close: 34

Laredo

August 2022 home value: $207,434

August 2023 home value: $214,216

August 2024 home value: $205,766

1-year home value change: -3.94%

2-year home value change: -0.80%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 97.18%

Mean days to close: 28

Waco

August 2022 home value: $255,082

August 2023 home value: $255,193

August 2024 home value: $254,793

1-year home value change: -0.16%

2-year home value change: -0.11%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 97.36%

Mean days to close: 32

Corpus Christi

August 2022 home value: $220,899

August 2023 home value: $220,398

August 2024 home value: $219,005

1-year home value change: -0.63%

2-year home value change: -0.86%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 96.44%

Mean days to close: 32

Lubbock

August 2022 home value: $205,990

August 2023 home value: $207,654

August 2024 home value: $205,235

1-year home value change: -1.16%

2-year home value change: -0.37%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 97.54%

Mean days to close: 33

Killeen

August 2022 home value: $261,874

August 2023 home value: $256,017

August 2024 home value: $252,826

1-year home value change: -1.25%

2-year home value change: -3.46%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 97.70%

Mean days to close: 35

Beaumont

August 2022 home value: $171,855

August 2023 home value: $165,241

August 2024 home value: $163,530

1-year home value change: -1.04%

2-year home value change: -4.84%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 96.01%

Mean days to close: 30

Houston

August 2022 home value: $309,867

August 2023 home value: $305,149

August 2024 home value: $307,044

1-year home value change: 0.62%

2-year home value change: -0.91%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 97.87%

Mean days to close: 30

Dallas

August 2022 home value: $383,563

August 2023 home value: $372,047

August 2024 home value: $372,632

1-year home value change: 0.16%

2-year home value change: -2.85%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 98.55%

Mean days to close: 29

San Antonio

August 2022 home value: $300,802

August 2023 home value: $292,855

August 2024 home value: $284,641

1-year home value change: -2.80%

2-year home value change: -5.37%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 97.15%

Mean days to close: 31

Austin

August 2022 home value: $547,850

August 2023 home value: $476,350

August 2024 home value: $454,003

1-year home value change: -4.69%

2-year home value change: -17.13%

Mean sale-to-list ratio: 97.67%

Mean days to close: 23

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at the 200 largest Metro Statistical Areas (MSA) according to real estate market and found the following ten factors. For each MSA GOBankingRates found: (1) 1-year percent change in home value; (2) 1-year change in home value in USD; (3) 2-year percent change in home value; (4) 2-year change in home value in USD; (5) For-Sale Inventory; (6) mean days from listing to pending; (7) mean list to sale ratio; (8) mean days from pending to close; (9) share of listings with a price cut; and (10) mean price cut. All data was sourced from Zillow’s June 2024 data. All ten factors were then scored and combined with the highest score being the worst housing markets. In final calculations, factors (1), (2), (9), and (10) were weighted 2x and factor (5) was weighted 0.5x. All data was collected and is up to date as of September 26, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Quickly You Can Expect To Sell Your Home in These 17 Texas Housing Markets

