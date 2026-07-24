How PulteGroup Is Balancing Orders, Inventory and Margin Pressure

PulteGroup PHM is widening its community base to support orders across first-time, move-up and active-adult buyers. That broader reach is helping offset ofter affordability conditions.



The trade-off is clear. Closings, average selling prices and margins remain under pressure, making inventory discipline central to PHM’s near-term execution.

PulteGroup, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

PulteGroup, Inc. price-eps-surprise | PulteGroup, Inc. Quote

PulteGroup’s Community Growth Supports New Orders

Second-quarter net new orders increased 6.4% year over year to 7,536 homes. The gain came as average community count rose 8% to 1,074.



Absorption slipped 1% to 2.3 homes per community per month. That suggests community expansion, rather than stronger demand at each location, remains the main volume driver.

PHM Shifts Back Toward Build-to-Order Homes

PulteGroup is moving back toward its long-term mix of 60% build-to-order homes and 40% spec homes. Build-to-order properties represented 45% of second-quarter orders, up from 40% a year earlier.



The shift is helping reduce inventory risk. Spec homes in production declined 13% to 6,638, while finished spec inventory fell to about 1.3 homes per community.

PulteGroup Reaches Multiple Buyer Segments

PulteGroup’s second-quarter orders were balanced across buyer groups: 39% first-time, 36% move-up and 25% active adult. That mix reduces reliance on one customer category.



Orders increased across all three groups. Active-adult orders rose 12%, while first-time and move-up orders advanced 5% and 4%, respectively.

PHM Uses Geographic Scale to Manage Volatility

Orders rose in every region except the West, led by 19% growth in Florida. Demand was also favorable in several Midwest markets, Greenville and the Coastal Carolinas.



This geographic breadth gives PulteGroup room to adjust incentives, inventory and capital by local market. Peers such as D.R. Horton DHI and Lennar Corporation LEN face similar affordability and pricing trade-offs, making local scale an important competitive lever across the homebuilding group.

PulteGroup Faces Persistent Margin Pressure

Home sale gross margin declined 200 basis points year over year to 25.0%. Incentives equaled 10.4% of gross selling prices, up from 8.7% a year earlier.



Lower closings and a softer average selling price weighed on revenues, while selling, general and administrative expenses rose as a percentage of home sale revenues. Higher lot costs also remain a risk, even if lower construction costs provide some offset.

PHM’s Ratings Reflect Balanced Near-Term Signals

The bottom line is that PulteGroup is generating orders through broader market coverage and tighter inventory control, but affordability pressure is still limiting operating leverage. The setup is resilient, not risk-free.



PHM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating a favorable short-term earnings-revision signal. The stock also has a Value Score of B, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of B, which support a constructive near-term profile. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Growth Score of D keeps the outlook mixed. Projected declines in earnings and sales suggest investors should balance PHM’s order resilience against ongoing margin and demand pressure.

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