How Is Post Holdings Navigating Through Inflation & Cost Pressures?

Post Holdings, Inc. POST continues to face cost pressures from higher fuel charges and surcharges despite having hedging arrangements in place, as rising diesel prices have created additional cost exposure. The company indicated that its pricing strategy will depend on the level of inflation.

If inflation remains in the low single-digit range, the company expects to absorb higher costs through lower promotional intensity. However, a more inflationary environment would likely require targeted pricing actions to help offset higher input costs. Alongside its pricing strategy, Post Holdings is advancing network optimization initiatives and capturing integration synergies that are expected to support profitability. A key step taken at the end of March was the closure of a private-label manufacturing facility within the Weetabix segment, a move expected to improve profitability during the second half of fiscal 2026. The company’s integration of the 8th Avenue acquisition is also progressing well, with synergy realization running ahead of plan. These initiatives are expected to improve profitability while helping mitigate higher operating costs.

Post Holdings also benefits from the strategic flexibility provided by its private-label business. Private-label products account for roughly 20% of the Post Consumer Brands segment and more than 40% of its U.K. business, allowing the company to serve consumers across alternative price points. This mix strengthens retailer relationships while giving POST flexibility to serve consumers across branded and private-label offerings.

Overall, Post Holdings is combining selective pricing, operational improvements and private-label capabilities to manage inflationary pressures while supporting profitability.

The Zacks Rundown for POST

The company’s shares have lost 13.7% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 1.1% decline.



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From a valuation standpoint, POST trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, lower than the industry’s average of 14.41. The company currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POST’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year increase of 4.7% and 11.8%, respectively.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

United Natural Foods Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It presently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNFI’s 2026 sales indicates a decline of 2.1%, and the same for earnings indicates growth of 254.9% from the prior-year reported levels. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 30%, on average.

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods and household products. BGS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B&G Foods’ current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 11.8% from the year-ago actuals. BGS delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 1.7%, on average.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. MAMA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. MAMA currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAMA's current fiscal-year sales & earnings implies growth of 30% and 73.3%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MAMA delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.

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Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.