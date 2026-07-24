How Nokia is Positioning Itself for Long-Term Growth in AI Networking

Nokia Corporation NOK is evolving beyond its traditional telecom equipment business by expanding into AI networking, cloud connectivity and enterprise infrastructure. As investment in artificial intelligence accelerates, the company is benefiting from rising demand for high-speed networking solutions while continuing to serve wireless operators worldwide. Investors are increasingly evaluating whether this broader business mix can drive sustainable long-term growth despite the cyclical nature of telecom spending.

How Nokia Builds Growth Across Its Business

Nokia operates through four primary business segments: Mobile Infrastructure, Network Infrastructure, Portfolio Businesses and Technology Licensing. Mobile Infrastructure remains the largest contributor, providing radio access products and software for wireless carriers. Meanwhile, Network Infrastructure has become an increasingly important growth engine through its Optical Networks, IP Networks and Fixed Networks businesses, serving telecom operators, cloud providers and enterprise customers.



The Portfolio Businesses segment expands Nokia's software and enterprise offerings, while Technology Licensing generates recurring revenues from one of the industry's largest wireless patent portfolios. This diversified structure helps reduce reliance on any single business while supporting more balanced long-term growth.

Nokia Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Nokia Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Nokia Corporation Quote

Why NOK Is Expanding Beyond Telecom Cycles

AI is becoming a major growth driver for Nokia. During the latest quarter, AI and Cloud revenues more than doubled year over year, supported by strong demand for networking infrastructure powering AI data centers. Management also reported robust AI order activity, reinforcing confidence in future revenue opportunities.



Growth in Optical Networks and IP Networks further highlights Nokia's expanding exposure beyond traditional carrier spending. These businesses support hyperscale cloud providers and enterprises building AI infrastructure, creating additional revenue streams that complement the company's mobile networking operations. Similar opportunities are also attracting networking leaders such as Cisco Systems CSCO and optical networking specialist Ciena Corporation CIEN as AI infrastructure investment continues to accelerate.

How Nokia Strengthens Its Technology Edge

Nokia continues investing in technologies that support long-term competitiveness. Its 5G portfolio, ReefShark chipsets and Open RAN initiatives are designed to improve network performance while lowering customer operating costs. The company also benefits from an extensive patent portfolio that supports recurring licensing revenue in addition to equipment sales.



Management is also expanding manufacturing capabilities and optimizing the business portfolio to focus more heavily on AI networking, optical infrastructure and enterprise solutions. These initiatives strengthen Nokia's position in faster-growing markets while supporting long-term profitability.

What Risks Could Slow NOK's Progress

Despite improving growth prospects, Nokia continues to face several challenges. Telecom capital spending remains cyclical, and customer investment timing can create quarterly revenue volatility. The company also operates in highly competitive networking markets while executing restructuring initiatives designed to improve long-term efficiency.



Additional risks include geopolitical uncertainty, supply constraints and changing global trade conditions, all of which could affect customer demand and project execution. Successfully balancing these challenges while expanding AI-related businesses will remain important for future growth.

How NOK's Ratings Fit the Growth Story

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of B. These ratings reflect a company benefiting from improving AI infrastructure demand and attractive valuation characteristics while still facing execution risks and telecom market cyclicality. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Overall, Nokia is building a more diversified networking business by expanding beyond traditional telecom infrastructure into AI, cloud and enterprise networking. While industry headwinds remain, continued strength in Network Infrastructure, licensing and AI-related demand provides meaningful long-term opportunities. The current Hold rating reflects a balanced outlook as investors monitor execution and the pace of AI-driven growth.

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