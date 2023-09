How Much Private College Costs in Every State

College isn’t cheap — especially at private schools.

The average cost of tuition at a private nonprofit four-year institution is $38,800 per year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. In comparison, tuition at a public four-year institution averages $9,700 per year.

While they have a high price tag, private schools can offer a number of benefits, including a specialized focus in a certain field, research opportunities and prestige. Given this, it likely comes as no surprise that all eight Ivy League colleges are private.

If you — or your child — have your heart set on a private education, you may be relieved to know average tuition is much cheaper in some states than others. College applications can be time-consuming to complete and come with expensive processing fees, so it’s wise to conduct research to narrow down your search ahead of time.

No matter where you’re at in your educational journey, it’s never too early to start preparing financially for a private college. This will help you know exactly how much you should be saving each month, while also allowing you to potentially rule out certain schools that are out of your budget — at least without a substantial financial aid package.

GOBankingRates recently conducted a study on the cost of private colleges across the U.S. Here’s a breakdown of the average yearly cost, along with the most and least expensive private colleges in each state.

Alabama

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $27,099.14

$27,099.14 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $27,966.09

$27,966.09 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 3.20%

3.20% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Spring Hill College

Spring Hill College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $55,930

$55,930 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Selma University

Selma University Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $14,335

Alaska

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $27,774.07

$27,774.07 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $28,361.63

$28,361.63 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 2.12%

2.12% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Alaska Pacific University

Alaska Pacific University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $29,090

$29,090 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Alaska Bible College

Alaska Bible College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $15,150

Arizona

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $22,652.22

$22,652.22 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $22,862.16

$22,862.16 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 0.93%

0.93% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: Prescott Campus

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: Prescott Campus Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $50,038

$50,038 Least expensive private 4-year school name: International Baptist College

International Baptist College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $18,450

Arkansas

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $32,387.74

$32,387.74 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $33,613.93

$33,613.93 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 3.79%

3.79% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Hendrix College

Hendrix College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $60,060

$60,060 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Arkansas Baptist College

Arkansas Baptist College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $17,586

California

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $51,782.91

$51,782.91 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $53,679.66

$53,679.66 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 3.66%

3.66% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Scripps College

Scripps College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $77,696

$77,696 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Northwestern Polytechnic University

Northwestern Polytechnic University Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $17,920

Colorado

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $37,020.11

$37,020.11 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $36,877.76

$36,877.76 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: -0.38%

-0.38% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Colorado College

Colorado College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $74,256

$74,256 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Naropa University

Naropa University Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $43,128

Connecticut

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $58,573.98

$58,573.98 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $58,706.91

$58,706.91 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 0.23%

0.23% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Wesleyan University

Wesleyan University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $76,070

$76,070 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Mitchell College

Mitchell College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $47,550

Delaware

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $27,406.03

$27,406.03 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $25,743.09

$25,743.09 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: -6.07%

-6.07% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Wesley College

Wesley College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $38,620

$38,620 Least expensive private 4-year school name: N/A

N/A Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: N/A

District of Columbia

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $60,830.29

$60,830.29 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $61,912.13

$61,912.13 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 1.78%

1.78% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Georgetown University

Georgetown University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $76,572

$76,572 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Gallaudet University

Gallaudet University Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $31,192

Florida

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $39,850.12

$39,850.12 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $41,843

$41,843 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 5%

5% Most expensive private 4-year school name: University of Miami

University of Miami Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $69,152

$69,152 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Baptist College of Florida

Baptist College of Florida Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $16,312

Georgia

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $42,820.39

$42,820.39 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $43,626.49

$43,626.49 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 1.88%

1.88% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Emory University

Emory University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $71,570

$71,570 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Paine College

Paine College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $22,257

Hawaii

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $32,132.99

$32,132.99 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $32,947.66

$32,947.66 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 2.54%

2.54% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Hawaii Pacific University

Hawaii Pacific University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $48,560

$48,560 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Brigham Young University-Hawaii

Brigham Young University-Hawaii Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $13,600

Idaho

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $14,380.38

$14,380.38 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $15,179.50

$15,179.50 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 5.56%

5.56% Most expensive private 4-year school name: College of Idaho

College of Idaho Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $43,455

$43,455 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Brigham Young University-Idaho

Brigham Young University-Idaho Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $8,576

Illinois

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $49,075.84

$49,075.84 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $49,783.06

$49,783.06 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 1.44%

1.44% Most expensive private 4-year school name: University of Chicago

University of Chicago Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $77,556

$77,556 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Lincoln Christian University

Lincoln Christian University Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $21,154

Indiana

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $46,500.34

$46,500.34 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $48,210.73

$48,210.73 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 3.68%

3.68% Most expensive private 4-year school name: University of Notre Dame

University of Notre Dame Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $73,683

$73,683 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Martin University

Martin University Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $23,860

Iowa

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $44,853.64

$44,853.64 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $45,381.87

$45,381.87 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 1.18%

1.18% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Grinnell College

Grinnell College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $70,544

$70,544 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Divine Word College

Divine Word College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $17,560

Kansas

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $33,810.97

$33,810.97 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $35,339.08

$35,339.08 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 4.52%

4.52% Most expensive private 4-year school name: MidAmerica Nazarene University

MidAmerica Nazarene University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $42,154

$42,154 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Manhattan Christian College

Manhattan Christian College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $25,712

Kentucky

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $36,281.25

$36,281.25 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $36,274.51

$36,274.51 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: -0.02%

-0.02% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Centre College

Centre College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $55,470

$55,470 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Alice Lloyd College

Alice Lloyd College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $9,030

Louisiana

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $53,029.03

$53,029.03 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $55,526.35

$55,526.35 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 4.71%

4.71% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Tulane University

Tulane University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $75,084

$75,084 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Louisiana College

Louisiana College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $23,146

Maine

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $54,371.11

$54,371.11 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $53,955.22

$53,955.22 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: -0.76%

-0.76% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Colby College

Colby College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $74,725

$74,725 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Husson University

Husson University Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $29,163

Maryland

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $58,736.75

$58,736.75 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $58,133.79

$58,133.79 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: -1.03%

-1.03% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $74,310

$74,310 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Washington Adventist University

Washington Adventist University Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $34,416

Massachusetts

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $64,196.57

$64,196.57 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $65,783.80

$65,783.80 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 2.47%

2.47% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Amherst College

Amherst College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $76,800

$76,800 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Boston Baptist College

Boston Baptist College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $19,600

Michigan

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $39,789.10

$39,789.10 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $41,789.62

$41,789.62 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 5.03%

5.03% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Albion College

Albion College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $63,155

$63,155 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Great Lakes Christian College

Great Lakes Christian College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $26,020

Minnesota

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $45,198.02

$45,198.02 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $45,775.08

$45,775.08 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 1.28%

1.28% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Carleton College

Carleton College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $74,499

$74,499 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Martin Luther College

Martin Luther College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $22,900

Mississippi

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $27,218.92

$27,218.92 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $28,263.28

$28,263.28 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 3.84%

3.84% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Millsaps College

Millsaps College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $55,524

$55,524 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Rust College

Rust College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $14,200

Missouri

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $37,082.59

$37,082.59 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $38,797.64

$38,797.64 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 4.62%

4.62% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Washington University in St. Louis

Washington University in St. Louis Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $74,788

$74,788 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Calvary University

Calvary University Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $16,656

Montana

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $41,540.57

$41,540.57 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $41,908.09

$41,908.09 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 0.88%

0.88% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Carroll College

Carroll College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $47,524

$47,524 Least expensive private 4-year school name: University of Great Falls

University of Great Falls Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $36,708

Nebraska

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $35,110.23

$35,110.23 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $34,984.07

$34,984.07 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: -0.36%

-0.36% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Creighton University

Creighton University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $54,618

$54,618 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Bellevue University

Bellevue University Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $18,510

Nevada

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $40,471.30

$40,471.30 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $40,240.62

$40,240.62 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: -0.57%

-0.57% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Sierra Nevada

Sierra Nevada Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $49,333

$49,333 Least expensive private 4-year school name: N/A

N/A Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: N/A

New Hampshire

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $47,516.51

$47,516.51 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $29,103.05

$29,103.05 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: -38.75%

-38.75% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Dartmouth College

Dartmouth College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $77,131

$77,131 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $22,780

New Jersey

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $52,628.35

$52,628.35 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $52,441.73

$52,441.73 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: -0.35%

-0.35% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Stevens Institute of Technology

Stevens Institute of Technology Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $72,196

$72,196 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Bloomfield College

Bloomfield College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $43,330

New Mexico

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $36,962.22

$36,962.22 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $36,770.30

$36,770.30 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: -0.52%

-0.52% Most expensive private 4-year school name: University of the Southwest

University of the Southwest Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $24,570

$24,570 Least expensive private 4-year school name: St. John’s College

St. John’s College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $49,270

New York

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $56,958.05

$56,958.05 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $58,423.20

$58,423.20 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 2.57%

2.57% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Columbia University

Columbia University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $76,920

$76,920 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Central Yeshiva Tomchei Tmimim Lubavitz

Central Yeshiva Tomchei Tmimim Lubavitz Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $11,200

North Carolina

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $47,992.29

$47,992.29 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $49,893.36

$49,893.36 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 3.96%

3.96% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Duke University

Duke University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $76,270

$76,270 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Piedmont International University

Piedmont International University Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $19,900

North Dakota

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $23,712.06

$23,712.06 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $24,623.63

$24,623.63 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 3.84%

3.84% Most expensive private 4-year school name: University of Jamestown

University of Jamestown Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $31,814

$31,814 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Trinity Bible College

Trinity Bible College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $23,204

Ohio

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $45,849.96

$45,849.96 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $7,535.34

$7,535.34 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 3.68%

3.68% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Oberlin College

Oberlin College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $75,888

$75,888 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Allegheny Wesleyan College

Allegheny Wesleyan College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $10,400

Oklahoma

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $39,275.29

$39,275.29 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $39,822.33

$39,822.33 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 1.39%

1.39% Most expensive private 4-year school name: University of Tulsa

University of Tulsa Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $57,117

$57,117 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Randall University

Randall University Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $22,700

Oregon

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $55,132.39

$55,132.39 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $58,710.99

$58,710.99 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 6.49%

6.49% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Reed College

Reed College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $75,600

$75,600 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Gutenberg College

Gutenberg College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $19,650

Pennsylvania

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $56,762.66

$56,762.66 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $58,356.19

$58,356.19 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 2.81%

2.81% Most expensive private 4-year school name: University of Pennsylvania

University of Pennsylvania Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $76,826

$76,826 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Keystone College

Keystone College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $28,900

Rhode Island

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $59,332.40

$59,332.40 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $61,692.19

$61,692.19 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 3.98%

3.98% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Brown University

Brown University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $76,504

$76,504 Least expensive private 4-year school name: New England Institute of Technology

New England Institute of Technology Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $46,050

South Carolina

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $36,234.52

$36,234.52 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $37,629.37

$37,629.37 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 3.85%

3.85% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Furman University

Furman University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $65,454

$65,454 Least expensive private 4-year school name: W.L. Bonner Bible College

W.L. Bonner Bible College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $11,444

South Dakota

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $33,605.52

$33,605.52 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $35,229.35

$35,229.35 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 4.83%

4.83% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Augustana University

Augustana University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $44,500

$44,500 Least expensive private 4-year school name: University of Sioux Falls

University of Sioux Falls Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $27,220

Tennessee

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $39,729.82

$39,729.82 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $41,410.90

$41,410.90 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 4.23%

4.23% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $71,828

$71,828 Least expensive private 4-year school name: LeMoyne-Owen College

LeMoyne-Owen College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $17,296

Texas

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $48,030.94

$48,030.94 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $49,883.57

$49,883.57 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 3.86%

3.86% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Southern Methodist University

Southern Methodist University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $75,650

$75,650 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Southwestern Christian College

Southwestern Christian College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $14,406

Utah

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $15,706.09

$15,706.09 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $15,910.78

$15,910.78 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 1.30%

1.30% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Westminster College

Westminster College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $47,568

$47,568 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Brigham Young University

Brigham Young University Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $13,736

Vermont

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $61,021.48

$61,021.48 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $63,371.09

$63,371.09 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 3.85%

3.85% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Bennington College

Bennington College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $75,539

$75,539 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Goddard College

Goddard College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $18,836

Virginia

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $34,747.24

$34,747.24 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $35,403.53

$35,403.53 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 1.89%

1.89% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Washington and Lee University

Washington and Lee University Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $73,095

$73,095 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Virginia University of Lynchburg

Virginia University of Lynchburg Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $18,400

Washington

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $52,332.50

$52,332.50 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $54,046.79

$54,046.79 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 3.28%

3.28% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Whitman College

Whitman College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $69,768

$69,768 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Bastyr University

Bastyr University Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $35,370

West Virginia

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $22,446.16

$22,446.16 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $22,303.11

$22,303.11 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: -0.64%

-0.64% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Bethany College

Bethany College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $42,760

$42,760 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Appalachian Bible College

Appalachian Bible College Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $23,362

Wisconsin

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: $46,779.62

$46,779.62 Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: $47,063.21

$47,063.21 Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: 0.61%

0.61% Most expensive private 4-year school name: Beloit College

Beloit College Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: $63,036

$63,036 Least expensive private 4-year school name: Maranatha Baptist University

Maranatha Baptist University Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: $23,960

Wyoming

Private 4-year college 2019-2020 total: N/A

N/A Private 4-year college 2020-2021 total: N/A

N/A Private 4-year year-over-year change from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021: N/A

N/A Most expensive private 4-year school name: N/A

N/A Most expensive private 4-year school cost total: N/A

N/A Least expensive private 4-year school name: N/A

N/A Least expensive private 4-year school cost total: N/A

Methodology: To determine how much college costs in every state, GOBankingRates found various factors to establish the average costs, the most expensive schools and the least expensive schools. The average cost of in-state, out-of-state, public colleges and private colleges for each state were sourced from the Institute of Education Sciences, at the National Center for Education Statistics. Using this data, GOBankingRates was able to calculate a year-over-year change in costs. To find the most and least expensive public and private schools, GOBankingRates used tuition and fees information from the Chronicle of Higher Education to determine each state’s most expensive in-state public school, most expensive private school, the least expensive public school and the least expensive private school — as well as the costs associated with each school in each state. To qualify for the list, all the data points must be present. All data was collected and is up to date as of Aug, 28, 2023.

