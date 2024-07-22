How Much It Costs To Stay in the 10 Best Beach Resorts in the U.S.

As summer starts to wind down, you may still be planning to make that great beach escape. After all, the weather is still beautiful and feels like summer across many parts of the United States.

Whatever part of the country you’re looking at for your vacation, here’s how much it costs to stay in 10 of the best beach resorts in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure.

Montage Laguna Beach, California

According to its website, Perched on a coastal bluff above the Pacific in a breathtaking oceanfront setting, Montage Laguna Beach welcomes guests into the heart of Southern California’s preeminent artist colony. Prices for a two-night weekend stay will start at about $2,000 per night and go much higher.

The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, South Carolina

Even the descriptions of this place make you want to visit. According to Travel + Leisure, “Landscape architects transplanted 160 mature live oaks for the resort’s entrance avenue, and Kiawah’s beach glows pink at sunset — that’s the setting you’re walking into here.” Weekend prices at the hotel start around $900 per night.

The Cloister at Sea Island, Georgia

If you want an escape to Georgia, this location encompasses 50 acres of waterfront green space on Sea Island. You’ll find a beach stretching for miles and fine dining. Expect to find prices starting around $800 per weekend night.

Edgewood Tahoe Resort, Nevada

You could head to Nevada for your beach resort vacation. Edgewood is special as it’s the only luxury South Tahoe resort on the beach. You can enjoy spa treatments or fine dining. You can find weekend prices starting around $900 per weekend night.

The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida

The Breakers promises room to roam and reconnect. According to the website, “One of America’s most iconic resorts, The Breakers is an Italian Renaissance-style hotel situated on 140 acres of oceanfront property on the island of Palm Beach, Florida.” You can expect weekend prices starting around $800 per night.

Ocean House, Westerly, Rhode Island

You may want to check out this location in Rhode Island. According to Travel + Leisure, “About two hours from Boston and three from New York City, the resort provides a great alternative to Cape Cod or the Hamptons.” You can find weekend prices starting around $2,000 per night.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Hawaii

With prices starting around $1,600 for a weekend night, this resort may be the perfect spot for your vacation in Hawaii. According to the website, you’ll encounter elevated luxury at Maui’s most glamorous beach resort.

Stephanie Inn, Cannon Beach, Oregon

Check out this resort if you’re looking for social fun on your vacation. According to Travel + Leisure, “A shingled hotel that overlooks the famous Haystack Rock along Oregon’s northern coast, Stephanie Inn offers rooms equipped with fireplaces and private balconies.” You’ll probably be able to find a room here for under $1,000 per weekend night.

Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection, Hawaii

“You’ll come for the Kohala Coast beaches but stay for the once-in-a-lifetime sunsets,” according to Travel + Leisure. Just one look at this place, and it definitely screams Hawaiian beach resort. You’ll likely find prices here starting around $1,000 per weekend night.

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas, California

According to its website, “Alila Marea resort’s rooms and suites are inspired by the natural elements of the coastline, and seamlessly blend into the majestic bluffs.” You’ll find great views, great food and great activities. Prices start around $1,000 per weekend night.

