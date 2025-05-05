How Much Do Americans Spend on Alcohol For Cinco de Mayo?

On May 5, Americans are planning to spend more money celebrating the holiday that is most aligned with imbibing: Cinco de Mayo.

According to market research company Numerator, U.S. consumers will spend the same or more on celebrating the margarita-friendly Mexican holiday, spending between $25 and $100 on supplies, including alcohol.

Sixty-one percent of those celebrating plan to spend the same as last year, while 22% plan to spend more. Food takes the top spot on the list, with 75% of those surveyed planning to buy it, but alcohol runs a decent second at 58% — 78% of them have their taste buds set on margaritas, while 51% lean toward beer.

This Cinco de Mayo spending contradicts the recent trend toward a sober lifestyle that saves thousands of dollars a year, according to studies. The average American saves between $200 to $300 a month if they drink cheap alcohol, according to the Addiction Group.

Here are some fun numbers around Cinco de Mayo:

$600 million on beer. This is more than either Super Bowl and St. Patrick’s Day beer sales.

$2.9 billion annually on margaritas. The lime-enhanced tequila drink makes up 14% of American spending on cocktails.

126 million liters. Americans drink a lot of tequila on May 5.

