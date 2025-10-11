How Much the Average Retiree Saves (or Spends) in Their First Year of Retirement

The years leading up to retirement can be tense. The prospect of no more paychecks and living off savings makes many soon-to-be retirees wonder what they can safely spend in that first year.

According to Nick Hamilton, national manager of Alliant Retirement and Investment Services, that anxiety is normal.

“It’s this massive year of transition,” he said. “You stop getting W-2 income, you stop funding accounts, and for the first time, you’re taking money out. Most people really just want to know: Am I going to be okay?”

The truth is, that first year in retirement is often the most expensive. While the 2024 Consumer Expenditure Survey (CES) estimates retirees age 65 and over spend an average of about $60,000 each year, Hamilton notes that number can be far higher in the first year, with many retirees splurging on bucket-list items or paying more upfront to be comfortably set up for old age.

“In that first year, retirees might spend 10% of their liquid assets, versus the 4% that is typical throughout the remainder of their retirement,” Hamilton said.

Here are some of the biggest expenses — and savings — retirees can expect in year one.

Biggest Savings

Work expenses: Hamilton said he sees costs like commuting, tolls, parking, lunches out, and wardrobe “shrink to almost nothing” in the first year of retirement. The CES backs this up: Pre-retirees (ages 55 to 64) spend nearly $14,500 per year on transportation — close to double the $9,000 spent by those 65 and older.

Biggest Expenditures

Debt: Hamilton advises his clients to pay off debt before leaving the workforce. “We don’t want anyone retiring with debt,” he said. Still, many enter retirement carrying balances. According to Experian’s 2025 Consumer Debt Study, baby boomers hold an average of $18,474 in debt — an expense many aim to clear in that first year.

The first year of retirement is rarely the cheapest — often, it’s the most expensive. Planning for an upfront spending spike — and then intentionally scaling back — is what keeps Hamilton’s clients from running into trouble. As he puts it: “We can usually recover from that first-year bump. The challenge is helping retirees dial back to their long-term plan once they’ve had a taste of spending more.”

