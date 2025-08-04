How Much the Average Middle-Class Retiree Receives in Benefits at Age 75

As much as it can be difficult to predict your financial life in retirement, taking a look at the average benefits by age may be a helpful guide. As of June 2025, the average Social Security monthly check for retired workers was $2,005.05, according to the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot.

But does that average change by age? Here’s a closer look at benefits at age 75 and how to factor that into your retirement plan.

Benefits at Age 75

According to Christopher Stroup, founder and president of Silicon Beach Financial, at age 75, the average Social Security benefit for a middle-class retiree is typically around $2,200 to $2,500 per month, or roughly $27,000 to $30,000 per year. That lines up with data from Kiplinger, which reported that the average monthly Social Security check for those aged 75 is just shy of $2,200.

“That may cover the basics, but it’s rarely enough to sustain the kind of lifestyle many retirees hoped for,” Stroup said. “Without additional income from retirement savings, real estate or investments, retirees often find themselves needing to cut back or draw down principal faster than expected.”

The Importance of an Income Plan

How can retirees age 75 and above create a sustainable and tax-efficient income plan? According to Stroup, a strong income strategy at this stage coordinates multiple sources of income, like Social Security, required minimum distributions, interest and other retirement accounts, in a way that minimizes tax drag.

“It’s important to regularly assess spending, especially as healthcare costs rise and inflation affects fixed expenses,” Stroup said. “Working with a financial advisor to adjust your withdrawal strategy and manage tax brackets can preserve wealth and reduce the risk of outliving your assets.”

The Need for Good Budgeting

Per Dennis Shirshikov, head of growth and engineering at Growth Limit and an adjunct finance professor at the City University of New York, a good rule of thumb is to budget for $25,000 to $30,000 per year from steady sources like Social Security and a defined-benefit pension and withdraw no more than 4% for everything else.

“A ‘bucket strategy’ can earmark guaranteed income to pay for necessities such as housing and healthcare, while drawing from a portfolio to finance travel and hobbies, which can reduce sequence-of-returns risk,” Shirshikov said.

