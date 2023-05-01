How Many Capital One Cards Can You Have?

Owning a credit card can offer many perks, such as nearly free flights, welcome bonuses and rewards on purchases. But credit cards also require discipline and responsible use. You may be able to hold more than one Capital One card—and if you’re ready for that responsibility, you can maximize reward and benefit potential with two separate cards, each with unique features.

How Many Capital One Cards Should You Have?

There’s no universal answer to how many credit cards anyone should have, let alone specifically Capital One cards. You can hold up to five open personal credit accounts with the issuer, but there may be limitations depending on the length of your account history and which cards you hold. For example, Capital One may only allow you to have one or two personal cards but allow you to carry other business credit cards.

How many cards you should or can carry may depend on your credit history, credit score, existing debt (a.k.a. credit utilization) and your financial situation and goals. There’s no simple answer—someone else may benefit from having five cards, while you may be fine with just one.

Consider what you aim to accomplish by opening one or more credit cards. Are you in it for the travel perks? Would cash back on gas be helpful? Are you trying to boost your credit score?

Depending on your situation, one credit card might be enough. For example, a customer who gets the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card can take advantage of both cash back on everyday purchases and an introductory 0% APR.

If you’re already a Capital One cardholder looking for more available credit, consider requesting a credit line increase instead of opening up a new account. As long as your account is in good standing and you report income increases to Capital One, you may stand a solid chance of getting a higher credit limit either automatically or by request.

Note that balance transfers cannot typically be done with the same issuer. If you owe a balance on a Capital One card and want to transfer it to another card, don’t expect to be able to move it to another Capital One card. Instead, look at some of the best balance transfer cards from other issuers.

How To Choose Capital One Credit Cards

Capital One offers several enticing credit cards for many different niches, ranging from credit-building cards for people with poor or fair credit to a premium travel card with perks such as airport lounge access. Choosing the right one will depend on your financial needs and goals.

Here’s a roundup of some of the best Capital One cards for a variety of needs:

Rebuilding Credit : The Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card offers a $200 credit line with a deposit potentially as low as $49. Cardholders can be considered for a higher credit line in as little as six months. Even applicants who have been denied a credit card recently or have defaulted on a loan in the past may be eligible for the Platinum Secured Card.

: The Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card offers a $200 credit line with a deposit potentially as low as $49. Cardholders can be considered for a higher credit line in as little as six months. Even applicants who have been denied a credit card recently or have defaulted on a loan in the past may be eligible for the Platinum Secured Card. Cash Back : The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card earns . New cardholders are also eligible for an intro APR offer: .

: The Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card earns . New cardholders are also eligible for an intro APR offer: . Travel : The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is one of the most lucrative travel cards available on the market today. You likely need an excellent credit score to qualify. Cardholders earn . The card also offers a welcome bonus: . There’s a $395 annual fee.

: The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card is one of the most lucrative travel cards available on the market today. You likely need an excellent credit score to qualify. Cardholders earn . The card also offers a welcome bonus: . There’s a $395 annual fee. Students: The Capital One SavorOne Student Cash Rewards Credit Card is an opportunity for college students to build credit history and earn rewards. Cardholders earn . There’s no annual fee and students with fair credit or higher may reasonably apply.

How To Pair Capital One Credit Cards To Maximize Rewards

Looking for more than one Capital One card? Try not to get two of the same type of card. Combining two cards with different reward structures will be more likely to help you maximize rewards on every purchase.

For example, if you travel enough to benefit from lounge access but still want to be able to get cash back for other purchases, consider combining the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card with a Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card or Savor Rewards Credit Card* cash-back card. Cardholders may be able to transfer reward points between two cards at a 1:1 rate, but you’ll have to check the specifics of your account.

Remember that there’s no single answer for which pairings will work best. Whether or not you’re already a Capital One cardholder, contact Capital One directly to see which cards you are eligible for or use the issuer’s online form to see if you have any pre-approvals. Also peruse our guide to Capital One application and welcome bonus rules for more info about taking advantage of the company’s offers.

Bottom Line

Capital One may allow up to five personal credit accounts, but that doesn’t mean everyone should have that many credit cards. Start with one solid card that meets your immediate financial goals.

Then, after demonstrating you can maintain good standing by paying bills on time and keeping a low balance, consider upgrading to a card with better rewards or applying for a second credit card that pairs well with your existing card. Check for pre-approval to see which Capital One cards you have the best chance of qualifying for.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How many Capital One cards can I have?

Cardholders can have up to five open personal credit card accounts, but this may vary based on the specific cards held and the cardholder’s account standing.

How many credit cards is too many?

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. If you can keep your credit card accounts in good standing by paying on time and keeping balances low, more than one credit card can help maximize rewards.

What’s the best Capital One card?

Capital One offers several high-value cards for cash back, travel, rebuilding credit and more. Apply for the one that best suits your financial goals.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.