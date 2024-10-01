How Long Will a Maxed-Out 401(k) Last in Retirement in Every State?

The 401(k) plan is the most popular retirement investment vehicle in the United States. The employer-sponsored plan allows future retirees to invest their savings and, ideally, have them grow tax free over time.

Enrollees are generally encouraged by financial experts to contribute aggressively to their 401(k) plans and, when possible, to max them out so they are well situated for a comfortable retirement.

But how long will a maxed-out 401(k) plan last you?

GOBankingRates analyzed the 401(k) contributions to find the value of a 401(k) after maximum contributions throughout a 30-year career, factoring in an inflation rate of 2.53%. Here’s how long a maxed-out 401(k) will comfortably last you in every state, assuming that you retire at 66 and that you have a maxed-out 401(k) balance of $5,746,382.

Hawaii

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $218,621

Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 26.28

26.28 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $3,279,322

$3,279,322 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $4,372,430

$4,372,430 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $6,558,644

California

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $173,553

$173,553 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 33.11

33.11 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $2,603,291

$2,603,291 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $3,471,054

$3,471,054 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $5,206,581

Massachusetts

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $150,069

$150,069 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 38.29

38.29 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,125,515

$1,125,515 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $3,001,372

$3,001,372 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $4,502,059

Washington

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $136,816

$136,816 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 42

42 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,026,120

$1,026,120 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,736,320

$2,736,320 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $4,104,480

New Jersey

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $127,203

$127,203 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 45.17

45.17 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,908,041

$1,908,041 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,544,054

$2,544,054 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,816,081

Oregon

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $121,811

$121,811 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 47.17

47.17 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $913,580

$913,580 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,436,214

$2,436,214 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,654,321

Colorado

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $121,575

$121,575 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 47.27

47.27 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,823,628

$1,823,628 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,431,504

$2,431,504 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,647,256

New York

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $119,119

$119,119 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 48.24

48.24 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,786,786

$1,786,786 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,382,381

$2,382,381 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,573,572

Utah

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $118,637

$118,637 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 48.44

48.44 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,779,548

$1,779,548 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,372,730

$2,372,730 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,559,095

New Hampshire

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $116,860

$116,860 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 49.17

49.17 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,752,894

$1,752,894 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,337,192

$2,337,192 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,505,787

Rhode Island

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $111,586

$111,586 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 51.50

51.50 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,673,790

$1,673,790 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,231,721

$2,231,721 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,347,581

Arizona

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $109,353

$109,353 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 52.55

52.55 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,640,290

$1,640,290 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,187,053

$2,187,053 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,280,580

Maryland

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $109,346

$109,346 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 52.55

52.55 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,640,196

$1,640,196 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,186,928

$2,186,928 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,280,391

Nevada

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $109,067

$109,067 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 52.69

52.69 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,636,011

$1,636,011 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,181,347

$2,181,347 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,272,021

Idaho

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $108,750

$108,750 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 52.84

52.84 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $815,624

$815,624 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,174,996

$2,174,996 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,262,494

Montana

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $108,112

$108,112 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 53.15

53.15 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,621,677

$1,621,677 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,162,236

$2,162,236 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,243,353

Connecticut

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $107,583

$107,583 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 53.41

53.41 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $806,873

$806,873 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,151,660

$2,151,660 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,227,490

Alaska

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $107,540

$107,540 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 53.43

53.43 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,613,107

$1,613,107 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,150,809

$2,150,809 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,226,214

Maine

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $105,972

$105,972 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 54.23

54.23 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,589,582

$1,589,582 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,119,442

$2,119,442 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,179,163

Vermont

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $104,724

$104,724 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 54.87

54.87 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,570,859

$1,570,859 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,094,479

$2,094,479 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,141,718

Florida

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $102,687

$102,687 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 55.96

55.96 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,540,304

$1,540,304 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,053,738

$2,053,738 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,080,607

Virginia

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $99,717

$99,717 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 57.63

57.63 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,495,757

$1,495,757 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,994,343

$1,994,343 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,991,514

Delaware

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $97,435

$97,435 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 58.98

58.98 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,461,523

$1,461,523 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,948,697

$1,948,697 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,923,045

Wyoming

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $89,118

$89,118 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 64.48

64.48 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,336,767

$1,336,767 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,782,357

$1,782,357 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,673,535

Minnesota

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement : $88,968

: $88,968 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 64.59

64.59 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,334,526

$1,334,526 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,779,368

$1,779,368 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,669,052

North Carolina

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $88,689

$88,689 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 64.79

64.79 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,330,333

$1,330,333 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,773,777

$1,773,777 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,660,665

Georgia

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $86,125

$86,125 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 66.72

66.72 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,291,873

$1,291,873 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,722,497

$1,722,497 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,583,745

Wisconsin

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $84,885

$84,885 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 67.70

67.70 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $106,107

$106,107 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,697,708

$1,697,708 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,546,561

South Dakota

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $84,073

$84,073 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 68.35

68.35 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,261,102

$1,261,102 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,681,469

$1,681,469 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,522,204

Tennessee

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $84,056

$84,056 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 68.36

68.36 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,260,843

$1,260,843 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,681,124

$1,681,124 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,521,686

New Mexico

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $83,282

$83,282 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 69

69 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,249,232

$1,249,232 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,665,643

$1,665,643 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,498,465

South Carolina

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $82,141

$82,141 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 69.96

69.96 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $102,676

$102,676 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,642,811

$1,642,811 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,464,216

Texas

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $81,578

$81,578 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 70.44

70.44 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,223,673

$1,223,673 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,631,564

$1,631,564 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,447,345

Illinois

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $79,529

$79,529 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 72.26

72.26 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,192,932

$1,192,932 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,590,576

$1,590,576 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,385,864

North Dakota

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $78,576

$78,576 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 73.13

73.13 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,178,646

$1,178,646 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,571,528

$1,571,528 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,357,292

Pennsylvania

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $77,987

$77,987 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 73.68

73.68 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,169,807

$1,169,807 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,559,743

$1,559,743 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,339,614

Nebraska

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $77,987

$77,987 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 73.68

73.68 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $96,868

$96,868 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,549,896

$1,549,896 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,324,844

Indiana

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $73,818

$73,818 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 77.85

77.85 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,107,270

$1,107,270 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,476,360

$1,476,360 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,214,541

Missouri

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $73,286

$73,286 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 78.41

78.41 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $91,607

$91,607 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,465,714

$1,465,714 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,198,572

Michigan

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $73,204

$73,204 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 78.50

78.50 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,098,061

$1,098,061 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,464,081

$1,464,081 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,196,122

Ohio

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $73,164

$73,164 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 78.54

78.54 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,097,462

$1,097,462 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,463,283

$1,463,283 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,194,924

Iowa

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $70,706

$70,706 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 81.27

81.27 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,060,588

$1,060,588 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,414,117

$1,414,117 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,121,176

Kentucky

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $70,659

$70,659 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 81.33

81.33 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,059,884

$1,059,884 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,413,179

$1,413,179 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,119,768

Kansas

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $70,599

$70,599 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 81.39

81.39 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,058,981

$1,058,981 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,411,975

$1,411,975 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,117,962

Louisiana

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $68,734

$68,734 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 83.60

83.60 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,031,017

$1,031,017 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,374,690

$1,374,690 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,062,035

Alabama

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $68,573

$68,573 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 83.80

83.80 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,028,600

$1,028,600 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,371,466

$1,371,466 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,057,199

Arkansas

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $66,709

$66,709 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 86.14

86.14 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,000,642

$1,000,642 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,334,189

$1,334,189 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,001,283

Oklahoma

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $66,422

$66,422 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 86.51

86.51 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $996,331

$996,331 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,328,442

$1,328,442 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $1,992,663

Mississippi

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $64,074

$64,074 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 89.68

89.68 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $961,104

$961,104 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,281,472

$1,281,472 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $1,922,208

West Virginia

Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $60,957

$60,957 Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 94.27

94.27 Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $914,362

$914,362 Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,219,149

$1,219,149 Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $1,828,724

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed 401(k) contributions to find the value of a 401(k) after maximum contributions throughout a 30-year career. First, GOBankingRates found the cost of living for each state as sourced from the Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each state, the average expenditures for residents aged 65 and over were calculated using the national average expenditure costs, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the average mortgage (sourced from the Federal Reserve) for the average home (sourced from Zillow) plus expenditure costs, the cost of living was calculated. Using the IRS’s 401(k) contribution limits and assuming (1) the limits will be increased by the inflation rate (2.53% as sourced from USInflationCalculator.com), (2) the annual rate of return will be 10.52% (as sourced from Vanguard’s How America Saves), (3) there are no employer matches and (4) the employee invests the maximum amount for 30 years, the total value of a 401(k) was calculated. Using the final 401(k) value, the leftover savings after 15, 20 and 30 years were calculated. The exact amount of time needed to draw down the entire 401(k) was calculated using the annual cost of living and the total 401(k) value at the age of 66. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 16, 2024.

