How Long Will a Maxed-Out 401(k) Last in Retirement in Every State?

October 01, 2024 — 07:01 am EDT

Written by Nicole Spector for GOBankingRates ->

The 401(k) plan is the most popular retirement investment vehicle in the United States. The employer-sponsored plan allows future retirees to invest their savings and, ideally, have them grow tax free over time.

Enrollees are generally encouraged by financial experts to contribute aggressively to their 401(k) plans and, when possible, to max them out so they are well situated for a comfortable retirement. 

But how long will a maxed-out 401(k) plan last you?   

GOBankingRates analyzed the 401(k) contributions to find the value of a 401(k) after maximum contributions throughout a 30-year career, factoring in an inflation rate of 2.53%. Here’s how long a maxed-out 401(k) will comfortably last you in every state, assuming that you retire at 66 and that you have a maxed-out 401(k) balance of $5,746,382. 

The beautiful coastline Honolulu Hawaii shot from an altitude of about 500 feet during a helicopter photo flight over the Pacific Ocean.

Hawaii

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $218,621
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 26.28
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $3,279,322 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $4,372,430 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $6,558,644  

Birnam Wood California Zillow

California

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $173,553  
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 33.11
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $2,603,291 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $3,471,054 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $5,206,581  

Andover is a town in Essex County, Massachusetts, United States.

Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $150,069 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 38.29
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,125,515 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $3,001,372 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $4,502,059 
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

 Washington

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $136,816 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 42
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,026,120 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,736,320 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $4,104,480  
Autumn in Red Bank, New Jersey stock photo

New Jersey

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $127,203 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 45.17
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,908,041 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,544,054 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,816,081 
Klamath Falls, Oregon, USA - July 2nd, 2022: Kla-Mo-Ya casino sign and entrance.

Oregon

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $121,811 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 47.17
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $913,580 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,436,214  
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,654,321   
Aerial View of Colorado Springs with Autumn Colors.

Colorado

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $121,575 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 47.27
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,823,628 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,431,504   
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,647,256  
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $119,119 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 48.24
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,786,786 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,382,381 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,573,572  

Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

Utah

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $118,637 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 48.44
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,779,548   
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,372,730 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,559,095  
Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA town cityscape.

New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $116,860 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 49.17
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,752,894 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,337,192 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,505,787  
Woonsocket, Rhode island, USA - August 1, 2017: Daytime view of the historic Stadium Theatre along Main Street in downtown Woonsocket.

Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $111,586 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 51.50
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,673,790  
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,231,721 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,347,581 
Phoenix, Arizona, USA Downtown Skyline Aerial.

Arizona

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $109,353 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 52.55
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,640,290 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,187,053  
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,280,580  
View on Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor from Federal Hill at dusk, Maryland.

Maryland

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $109,346 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 52.55
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,640,196 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,186,928
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,280,391  

West Wendover is a small city in Elko County, Nevada, United States.

Nevada

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $109,067 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 52.69
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,636,011 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,181,347 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,272,021  
The Shoshone County Mining and Smelting Museum at the Bunker Hill Staff House in the Silver Valley city of Kellogg, Idaho, USA.

Idaho

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $108,750 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 52.84
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $815,624 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,174,996 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,262,494 
Bozeman Montana

Montana

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $108,112 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 53.15
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,621,677 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,162,236 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,243,353 
Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $107,583 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 53.41
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $806,873 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,151,660 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,227,490 
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dieter Hopf/imageBROKER/Shutterstock (5441048a)Harbour of Valdez, Prince William Sound, AlaskaVARIOUS.

Alaska

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $107,540 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 53.43
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,613,107 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,150,809 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,226,214 

Presque Isle is the commercial center and largest city in Aroostook County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $105,972 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 54.23
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,589,582 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,119,442 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,179,163 
Burlington Vermont winter

Vermont

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $104,724 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 54.87
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,570,859  
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,094,479 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,141,718 
The Intracoastal Waterway as it bisects a residential neighborhood in the Pompano Beach area of South Florida just north of Fort Lauderdale.

Florida

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $102,687                     
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 55.96
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,540,304 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,053,738 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,080,607 
Great Falls Virginia Zillow

Virginia

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $99,717                     
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 57.63
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,495,757 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,994,343 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,991,514 
Aerial View of Delaware Riverfront Town Gloucester New Jersey.

Delaware

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $97,435                   
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 58.98
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,461,523 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,948,697 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,923,045 

aerial view of the bighorn national forest.

Wyoming

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $89,118               
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 64.48
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,336,767 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,782,357 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,673,535 
A yellow fisherman's canoe on a rocky shore of a northern Minnesota lake.

Minnesota

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $88,968        
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 64.59
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,334,526 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,779,368 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,669,052 
Gastonia, United States – August 08, 2023: A Panoramic photography of the water tower in Gastonia, North Carolina.

North Carolina

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $88,689        
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 64.79
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,330,333 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,773,777 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,660,665 
Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Marietta, Georgia.

Georgia

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $86,125   
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 66.72
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,291,873 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,722,497 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,583,745 
La Crosse is a city in the U.

Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $84,885    
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 67.70  
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $106,107 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,697,708 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,546,561 

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 2, 2019: Evening view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

South Dakota

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $84,073       
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 68.35 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,261,102 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,681,469 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,522,204 
Kingsport is a city in Sullivan and Hawkins counties in the U.

Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $84,056   
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 68.36
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,260,843 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,681,124 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,521,686 
Photo of a city street with new, colorful townhouses in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA.

New Mexico

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $83,282  
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 69
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,249,232 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,665,643 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,498,465 

South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $82,141  
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 69.96
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $102,676 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,642,811 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,464,216 
Austin , Texas , USA - September 1st 2022: Aerial Drone View over Austin during a Gorgeous Day along the Colorado River or Lady Bird Lake with a perfect Futuristic Skyline Background.

Texas

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $81,578  
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 70.44
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,223,673 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,631,564 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,447,345 

View of Peoria's river front showing downtown Peoria buildings, bridge, the Illinois river, historic paddle boat with blue blue sky and clouds in background.

Illinois

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $79,529 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 72.26
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,192,932 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,590,576 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,385,864 
North Dakota Badlands.

North Dakota

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $78,576 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 73.13
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,178,646 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,571,528 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,357,292 
Sunny spring in Slatington, Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $77,987 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 73.68
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,169,807 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,559,743 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,339,614 
Frozen pond in a park in downtown Omaha.

Nebraska

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $77,987 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 73.68
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $96,868 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,549,896 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,324,844 
Decatur, Indiana

Indiana

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $73,818 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 77.85
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,107,270 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,476,360 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,214,541 

A wide angle view of the St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan area shot from the Illinois side of the Mississippi River from an altitude of about 1000 feet.

Missouri

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $73,286      
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 78.41
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $91,607 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,465,714 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,198,572 
Detroit Aerial view sunset.

Michigan

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $73,204 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 78.50
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,098,061 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,464,081  
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,196,122 
Spring day in Canton, Ohio, USA. A boat in the water, green grass and trees stock photo

Ohio

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $73,164 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 78.54
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,097,462 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,463,283 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,194,924 
Dubuque, Iowa - November 5, 2019: A beautiful day at Dubuque Harbor on the Mississippi River.

Iowa

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $70,706  
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 81.27
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,060,588 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,414,117 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,121,176 
Location of the Battle of Richmond during the Civil War.

Kentucky

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $70,659 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 81.33
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,059,884 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,413,179 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,119,768 
Salina is a city in and the county seat of Saline County, Kansas, United States.

Kansas

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $70,599      
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 81.39 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,058,981 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,411,975 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,117,962 

Aerial shot of Lake Charles in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana.

Louisiana

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $68,734 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 83.60
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,031,017 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,374,690 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,062,035 
Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

Alabama

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $68,573 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 83.80
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,028,600  
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,371,466 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,057,199 
Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline in the mountains.

Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $66,709 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 86.14
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,000,642 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,334,189 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,001,283 
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $66,422 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 86.51
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $996,331 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,328,442 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $1,992,663 
channels and islands of mississippi river at spring lake park near hastings.

Mississippi

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $64,074 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 89.68
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $961,104 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,281,472 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $1,922,208 
Sheperdstown West Virginia.

West Virginia

  • Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $60,957 
  • Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 94.27
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $914,362 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,219,149 
  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $1,828,724 

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed 401(k) contributions to find the value of a 401(k) after maximum contributions throughout a 30-year career. First, GOBankingRates found the cost of living for each state as sourced from the Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each state, the average expenditures for residents aged 65 and over were calculated using the national average expenditure costs, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the average mortgage (sourced from the Federal Reserve) for the average home (sourced from Zillow) plus expenditure costs, the cost of living was calculated. Using the IRS’s 401(k) contribution limits and assuming (1) the limits will be increased by the inflation rate (2.53% as sourced from USInflationCalculator.com), (2) the annual rate of return will be 10.52% (as sourced from Vanguard’s How America Saves), (3) there are no employer matches and (4) the employee invests the maximum amount for 30 years, the total value of a 401(k) was calculated. Using the final 401(k) value, the leftover savings after 15, 20 and 30 years were calculated. The exact amount of time needed to draw down the entire 401(k) was calculated using the annual cost of living and the total 401(k) value at the age of 66. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 16, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long Will a Maxed-Out 401(k) Last in Retirement in Every State?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

