How Long Will a Maxed-Out 401(k) Last in Retirement in Every State?

The 401(k) plan is the most popular retirement investment vehicle in the United States. The employer-sponsored plan allows future retirees to invest their savings and, ideally, have them grow tax free over time.
Enrollees are generally encouraged by financial experts to contribute aggressively to their 401(k) plans and, when possible, to max them out so they are well situated for a comfortable retirement.
But how long will a maxed-out 401(k) plan last you?
GOBankingRates analyzed the 401(k) contributions to find the value of a 401(k) after maximum contributions throughout a 30-year career, factoring in an inflation rate of 2.53%. Here’s how long a maxed-out 401(k) will comfortably last you in every state, assuming that you retire at 66 and that you have a maxed-out 401(k) balance of $5,746,382.
Hawaii
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $218,621
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 26.28
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $3,279,322
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $4,372,430
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $6,558,644
California
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $173,553
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 33.11
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $2,603,291
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $3,471,054
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $5,206,581
Massachusetts
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $150,069
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 38.29
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,125,515
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $3,001,372
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $4,502,059
Washington
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $136,816
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 42
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,026,120
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,736,320
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $4,104,480
New Jersey
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $127,203
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 45.17
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,908,041
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,544,054
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,816,081
Oregon
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $121,811
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 47.17
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $913,580
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,436,214
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,654,321
Colorado
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $121,575
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 47.27
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,823,628
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,431,504
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,647,256
New York
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $119,119
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 48.24
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,786,786
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,382,381
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,573,572
Utah
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $118,637
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 48.44
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,779,548
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,372,730
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,559,095
New Hampshire
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $116,860
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 49.17
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,752,894
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,337,192
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,505,787
Rhode Island
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $111,586
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 51.50
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,673,790
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,231,721
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,347,581
Arizona
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $109,353
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 52.55
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,640,290
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,187,053
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,280,580
Maryland
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $109,346
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 52.55
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,640,196
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,186,928
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,280,391
Nevada
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $109,067
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 52.69
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,636,011
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,181,347
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,272,021
Idaho
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $108,750
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 52.84
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $815,624
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,174,996
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,262,494
Montana
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $108,112
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 53.15
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,621,677
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,162,236
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,243,353
Connecticut
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $107,583
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 53.41
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $806,873
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,151,660
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,227,490
Alaska
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $107,540
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 53.43
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,613,107
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,150,809
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,226,214
Maine
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $105,972
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 54.23
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,589,582
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,119,442
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,179,163
Vermont
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $104,724
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 54.87
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,570,859
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,094,479
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,141,718
Florida
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $102,687
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 55.96
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,540,304
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $2,053,738
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $3,080,607
Virginia
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $99,717
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 57.63
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,495,757
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,994,343
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,991,514
Delaware
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $97,435
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 58.98
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,461,523
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,948,697
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,923,045
Wyoming
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $89,118
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 64.48
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,336,767
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,782,357
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,673,535
Minnesota
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $88,968
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 64.59
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,334,526
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,779,368
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,669,052
North Carolina
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $88,689
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 64.79
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,330,333
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,773,777
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,660,665
Georgia
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $86,125
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 66.72
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,291,873
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,722,497
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,583,745
Wisconsin
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $84,885
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 67.70
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $106,107
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,697,708
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,546,561
South Dakota
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $84,073
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 68.35
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,261,102
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,681,469
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,522,204
Tennessee
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $84,056
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 68.36
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,260,843
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,681,124
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,521,686
New Mexico
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $83,282
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 69
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,249,232
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,665,643
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,498,465
South Carolina
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $82,141
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 69.96
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $102,676
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,642,811
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,464,216
Texas
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $81,578
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 70.44
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,223,673
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,631,564
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,447,345
Illinois
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $79,529
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 72.26
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,192,932
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,590,576
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,385,864
North Dakota
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $78,576
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 73.13
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,178,646
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,571,528
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,357,292
Pennsylvania
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $77,987
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 73.68
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,169,807
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,559,743
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,339,614
Nebraska
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $77,987
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 73.68
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $96,868
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,549,896
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,324,844
Indiana
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $73,818
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 77.85
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,107,270
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,476,360
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,214,541
Missouri
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $73,286
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 78.41
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $91,607
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,465,714
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,198,572
Michigan
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $73,204
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 78.50
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,098,061
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,464,081
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,196,122
Ohio
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $73,164
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 78.54
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,097,462
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,463,283
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,194,924
Iowa
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $70,706
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 81.27
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,060,588
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,414,117
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,121,176
Kentucky
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $70,659
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 81.33
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,059,884
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,413,179
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,119,768
Kansas
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $70,599
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 81.39
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,058,981
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,411,975
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,117,962
Louisiana
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $68,734
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 83.60
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,031,017
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,374,690
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,062,035
Alabama
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $68,573
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 83.80
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,028,600
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,371,466
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,057,199
Arkansas
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $66,709
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 86.14
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $1,000,642
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,334,189
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $2,001,283
Oklahoma
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $66,422
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 86.51
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $996,331
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,328,442
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $1,992,663
Mississippi
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $64,074
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 89.68
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $961,104
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,281,472
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $1,922,208
West Virginia
- Annual cost of living comfortably in retirement: $60,957
- Years to draw down your 401(k) plan: 94.27
- Total cost of living comfortably for 15 years in retirement: $914,362
- Total cost of living comfortably for 20 years in retirement: $1,219,149
- Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years in retirement: $1,828,724
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed 401(k) contributions to find the value of a 401(k) after maximum contributions throughout a 30-year career. First, GOBankingRates found the cost of living for each state as sourced from the Missouri Economic Research Information Center. For each state, the average expenditures for residents aged 65 and over were calculated using the national average expenditure costs, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the average mortgage (sourced from the Federal Reserve) for the average home (sourced from Zillow) plus expenditure costs, the cost of living was calculated. Using the IRS’s 401(k) contribution limits and assuming (1) the limits will be increased by the inflation rate (2.53% as sourced from USInflationCalculator.com), (2) the annual rate of return will be 10.52% (as sourced from Vanguard’s How America Saves), (3) there are no employer matches and (4) the employee invests the maximum amount for 30 years, the total value of a 401(k) was calculated. Using the final 401(k) value, the leftover savings after 15, 20 and 30 years were calculated. The exact amount of time needed to draw down the entire 401(k) was calculated using the annual cost of living and the total 401(k) value at the age of 66. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 16, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Long Will a Maxed-Out 401(k) Last in Retirement in Every State?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.