How Long Does Probate Take in Washington?

In Washington state, the probate process typically takes about six to nine months, but the length depends on the complexity of the estate and whether there are disputes among heirs. If you're currently involved in or are preparing for probate, you're probably wondering how long probate will take in Washington and what steps are involved. Here's what you need to know.

If you want to avoid probate, a financial advisor could help you create an estate plan to manage and distribute assets directly to your beneficiaries.

How Probate Works in Washington

Probate is the legal process used to validate a will (if one exists), appoint a personal representative and ensure that the deceased's debts are paid before their remaining assets are distributed to heirs or beneficiaries.

Probate begins when the executor or personal representative files a petition with the court. If there is a will, the court reviews it to ensure its validity. If there is no will, the court follows Washington's intestacy laws to determine who inherits the assets.

Once the court has validated the will and appointed the personal representative, estate assets will be gathered, and outstanding debts and taxes will get paid. The personal representative is responsible for notifying creditors, selling assets if necessary and distributing what remains according to the will or state law.

You should note that probate in Washington is not always required – small estates and assets held in certain ways, such as joint tenancy, may bypass probate altogether (more on that below).

How Long Probate Takes in Washington

The size of the estate, the existence of a will and whether there are disputes among heirs or beneficiaries all impact how long probate takes in Washington. On average, probate in Washington typically takes six to nine months, but complex estates can take longer.

The probate process begins when the court issues "letters testamentary" to the executor or personal representative, allowing them to manage the estate. Once the probate process is underway, creditors have four months to file claims against the estate. During this time, the personal representative must gather the estate's assets, pay off debts and file any necessary tax returns.

If there are no disputes or complications, the personal representative can begin distributing assets after the creditor claim period ends. But, if disputes arise – such as challenges to the will or disagreements over asset distribution – the probate process can stretch out for more than a year.

How to Avoid Probate in Washington

There are several estate planning strategies that can help you avoid spending time and money on probate. Here are five things to consider:

Living trusts: One of the most effective ways to avoid probate is to place assets into a revocable living trust. A living trust allows you to transfer ownership of your property to the trust while you are still alive. When you pass away, the assets in the trust are distributed according to the terms of the trust, thereby bypassing the probate process.

One of the most effective ways to avoid probate is to place assets into a revocable living trust. A living trust allows you to transfer ownership of your property to the trust while you are still alive. When you pass away, the assets in the trust are distributed according to the terms of the trust, thereby bypassing the probate process. Joint ownership with right of survivorship: Holding property jointly with the right of survivorship can allow you to transfer property automatically without probate to the surviving owner upon your death.

Holding property jointly with the right of survivorship can allow you to transfer property automatically without probate to the surviving owner upon your death. Transfer-on-death (TOD) accounts : Bank accounts, brokerage accounts and certain other financial assets can be designated as "transfer-on-death." By naming a beneficiary for these accounts, the assets are transferred directly upon your death without going through probate.

Bank accounts, brokerage accounts and certain other financial assets can be designated as "transfer-on-death." By naming a beneficiary for these accounts, the assets are transferred directly upon your death without going through probate. Payable-on-death (POD) designations: Payable-on-death designations allow you to name a beneficiary for specific financial accounts, such as savings or checking accounts. Upon your death, these accounts are paid directly to the beneficiary.

Payable-on-death designations allow you to name a beneficiary for specific financial accounts, such as savings or checking accounts. Upon your death, these accounts are paid directly to the beneficiary. Small estate affidavit: Washington allows for a simplified probate process called a small estate affidavit if the total value of the estate is less than $100,000 and meets other eligibility criteria. This method allows heirs to avoid full probate and settle the estate more quickly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can You Speed Up the Probate Process in Washington?

While you cannot fully control the length of probate, proper estate planning, having a valid will and working with an experienced attorney can help streamline the process and avoid unnecessary delays.

How Much Does Probate Cost in Washington?

The cost of probate in Washington varies depending on the complexity of the estate and the executor fees. Costs may also include fees for court filing, appraisals or other services required to settle the estate. Probate costs typically range from a few thousand dollars for smaller estates to a percentage of the estate value for larger, more complicated estates.

Bottom Line

The duration of probate in Washington varies based on factors like the estate’s size and any legal disputes. It usually takes six to nine months to complete. However, individuals can avoid probate entirely through options like living trusts, joint ownership, or transfer-on-death designations, among other estate planning strategies.

Estate Planning Tips

A financial advisor could help you create a plan to manage your estate and distribute it without probate after you're gone. Finding a financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

If you want to save some money and create an estate plan on your own, here are some common pitfalls that you should avoid.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Goodboy Picture Company, ©iStock.com/izusek, ©iStock.com/GlobalStock

The post How Long Does Probate Take in Washington? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.