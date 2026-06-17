How Is Lockheed Martin Strengthening Its Advanced Radar Portfolio?

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT continues to fortify its position in advanced radar and sensor technologies through a broad portfolio that supports air defense, missile defense and multi-domain military operations. Radar systems remain an important part of the company’s Rotary and Mission Systems business, which develops and supports sea- and land-based missile defense systems, radar platforms, combat systems and mission solutions for U.S. and international customers.



A key advantage of Lockheed Martin’s radar business is its presence across multiple mission areas. The company supports programs such as the TPY-4 radar, designed to provide long-range air surveillance capabilities, and the SPY-7 radar, which aids integrated air and missile defense missions. These systems help military customers detect, track and respond to evolving airborne and missile threats while supporting broader command-and-control networks.



Radar technologies also complement several of Lockheed Martin’s major defense programs. Through its integrated warfare systems and sensors portfolio, the company supports the Aegis Combat System, which serves as a sea- and land-based element of missile defense operations. The combination of radar, command-and-control and missile defense capabilities allows Lockheed Martin to participate across multiple layers of modern defense architectures.



As defense customers continue modernizing air and missile defense networks, demand for advanced sensing and tracking capabilities remains an important growth driver. Lockheed Martin’s broad radar portfolio and long-standing position in integrated defense systems could support future opportunities across domestic and international markets.

Companies Expanding Advanced Radar Capabilities

A growing focus on air surveillance, missile defense and integrated battlefield awareness continues driving investments in advanced radar technologies. Companies like RTX Corporation RTX and Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC are also expanding capabilities in this area.



RTX, through its Raytheon business, develops advanced radar systems, including the SPY-6, LTAMDS and AN/TPY-2 radars. These assist air and missile defense missions across land, sea and space domains.



Northrop Grumman develops advanced radar solutions. These include the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar and E-2D Advanced Hawkeye radar systems, which support air surveillance, target tracking and integrated defense operations.

Earnings Estimates for LMT

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests year-over-year growth of 29.24% and 7.76%, respectively.



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LMT Stock Trading at a Discount

LMT is trading at a discount relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 1.54X compared with the industry average of 2.61X.



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LMT Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, LMT shares have rallied 14.4% compared with the industry’s 5.9% growth.



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LMT’s Zacks Rank

LMT currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.