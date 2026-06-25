How JBL Is Riding the AI Infrastructure Manufacturing Boom

Artificial intelligence is reshaping global manufacturing as cloud providers and technology companies invest heavily in next-generation computing infrastructure. Jabil, Inc. JBL is positioning itself to capitalize on that trend by expanding its manufacturing capabilities, strengthening customer relationships and increasing automation across its global operations. While AI infrastructure has become the company’s fastest-growing business, its diversified manufacturing platform provides additional opportunities to benefit from several long-term industrial trends.

How JBL Is Scaling AI Manufacturing

AI infrastructure has become Jabil’s largest growth driver, supported by rising demand from hyperscale customers and cloud service providers. The company has steadily expanded its capabilities across the AI hardware ecosystem, including compute, storage, networking, optics, power, cooling and rack integration.



Management recently raised its fiscal 2026 AI-related revenue outlook to approximately $13.6 billion, reflecting continued strength in cloud and data center infrastructure programs. Jabil also added a third hyperscale customer during the latest quarter, further expanding its addressable market and reinforcing its position as a strategic manufacturing partner for next-generation AI deployments.



The company’s exposure extends beyond servers alone, providing manufacturing support for networking equipment, capital equipment and warehouse automation systems that increasingly rely on AI-enabled technologies.

Jabil, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Jabil Builds Capacity for Future Demand

Meeting growing AI demand requires significant manufacturing scale. Jabil continues expanding production capacity in North Carolina, Memphis, India and other strategic locations while maintaining its asset-light business model.



The company is investing in connected factories, automation technologies and operational improvements designed to increase productivity and support customer production ramps. At the same time, disciplined capital spending and efficient working capital management are helping improve returns while supporting long-term manufacturing flexibility.



These investments should allow Jabil to scale production efficiently as customer demand continues increasing across AI infrastructure and other higher-growth markets.

Why JBL Is Expanding Global Partnerships

Jabil’s expanding relationships with hyperscale customers represent an important competitive advantage. Management noted that the company recently secured a third hyperscale customer and expects the relationship to broaden over time by leveraging expertise across multiple AI infrastructure technologies.



Beyond hyperscale deployments, Jabil continues supporting customers developing advanced networking, cloud infrastructure and automation solutions. These long-term collaborations deepen customer relationships while creating additional opportunities to expand manufacturing programs as new technologies move into commercial production.



Peers such as Celestica, Inc. CLS and Flex, Ltd. FLEX are also investing to capture AI infrastructure demand, underscoring the industry’s growing focus on advanced manufacturing capabilities for data center and networking applications.

Jabil Balances Growth With Execution Risks

Although the long-term opportunity remains attractive, investors should continue monitoring execution risks. Customer concentration remains an important consideration, while geopolitical uncertainty and global trade dynamics could affect manufacturing operations and supply chains.



Demand also remains uneven across some end markets. Management continues to exercise caution regarding automotive demand despite recent improvement, and Connected Living continues to reflect a mixed consumer environment. Competitive pressures within the electronic manufacturing services industry and the possibility of customers bringing production in-house also remain ongoing challenges.

How JBL Technical Signals Complement the Trend

Jabil currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), supported by a Momentum Score of A, Growth Score of B and VGM Score of A. Those indicators align with the company’s favorable earnings momentum and expanding participation in several long-term manufacturing trends, particularly AI infrastructure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



At the same time, the stock’s Value Score of C reminds investors that valuation remains an important consideration following its strong share price appreciation. While AI-related demand continues creating meaningful growth opportunities, sustained execution and disciplined capital allocation will remain essential to supporting the company’s long-term investment case.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.