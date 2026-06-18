How Is Intuitive Machines Expanding Lunar Communications Capabilities?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR continues to strengthen its position in the emerging lunar economy through investments in space communications and navigation infrastructure. As lunar exploration activities rise, reliable communications networks are becoming increasingly important for supporting spacecraft, scientific payloads and future surface operations. The company is leveraging its experience in lunar missions to build capabilities that can support long-term operations beyond Earth.



Expanding communications and navigation infrastructure around the Moon could create an important long-term growth opportunity for Intuitive Machines. Future lunar missions will require reliable systems for transmitting data, supporting navigation and maintaining connectivity between spacecraft, surface assets and mission operators. By developing capabilities in this area, the company is positioning itself to participate in a foundational layer of future lunar operations.



LUNR’s efforts also align with its broader space systems capabilities. Beyond lunar transportation services, Intuitive Machines develops space-related technologies and systems that support exploration missions and long-duration operations. Expanding communications and navigation capabilities allows the company to participate in another important layer of the lunar value chain while creating additional opportunities for future growth.



As interest in lunar exploration continues to increase, dependable communications infrastructure is expected to become an essential requirement for mission success. By expanding its capabilities in this area, Intuitive Machines is positioning itself to support future lunar operations while strengthening its role in the evolving space economy.

Companies Expanding Space Communications Capabilities

Growing demand for space-based communications and mission connectivity continues driving investment across the aerospace sector. Companies like AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS and Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM are also advancing communications technologies that support space-based connectivity and network services.



AST SpaceMobile is developing a space-based communications infrastructure designed to expand direct connectivity capabilities through satellite networks.



Iridium Communications operates a global satellite communications network that provides voice and data services across the government, commercial and industrial markets.

Earnings Estimates for LUNR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share suggests a year-over-year decline of 2.38% and growth of 96.06%, respectively.



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LUNR Stock Trading at a Premium

LUNR is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 4.98X compared with the industry average of 2.64X.



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LUNR Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, LUNR shares have surged 123.6% compared with the industry’s 7.3% growth.



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LUNR’s Zacks Rank

LUNR currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.