How High Can Oil & Gasoline Prices Go?

Global Oil and Gas market volatility is at an extreme level. And that’s the subject of this month’s macro-economic special. Here with more on this is our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. Have prices retreated from their peak?

2. There are many other key questions regarding this. What are the core scenarios and probabilities for this Middle East conflict, now?

3. What picture do the oil and gas charts, you’re looking at, paint right now?

4. Will there be a recalibration for oil production as a result?

5. What impact should we expect to see on the global supply chain?

6. You wrote recently that this isn’t just an energy problem. It’s an everything problem. So what do you see happening to U.S. underlying economic fundamentals and economic outlook?

7. What about on the global level?

8. Next are three Zacks #1 (STRONG BUY) picks, with solid long-term Zacks VGM scores. Allstate ALL, Telefonica Brasil VIV and OMV OMVKY.

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on Oil and Gas market volatility and its impact. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.

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Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OMV AG (OMVKY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.